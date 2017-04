Free Kids Easter Party at MarketPlace at Factoria

Saturday, April 15, 1-3pm with STAR 101.5 Radio Features Free Gifts & Prizes for Kids

-- EASTER PARTY FOR KIDS SET FOR APRIL 15AT MARKETPLACE AT FACTORIAThe MarketPlace at Factoria presents its annual Easter Kids Party on Saturday, April 15, from 1-3pm, featuring the team from STAR 101.5.The first 250 kids will receive a free MarketPlace coloring book, and 50 plush bunnies will be given away during the two-hour show. The radio station will also be giving away other prizes, including $25 mall gift cards and eggs with prizes inside.Kids can participate in coloring activities and other arts and crafts.For more information, visit www.Marketplaceatfactoria.com or the mall's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ MarketplaceatFactoria/ The MarketPlace at Factoria hosts dozens of free events each year. Upcoming events include Child Safety Day on June 3.--------The MarketPlace @ Factoria is located at the crossing of Interstate 90 and Highway 405. The mall features several of the Northwest's leading department stores: Target, Old Navy, DSW Shoe Warehouse, T.J. Maxx and Nordstrom Rack. There are over 50 stores, including restaurants, a variety of services and dozens of locally-owned shops.