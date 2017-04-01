 

Free Kids Easter Party at MarketPlace at Factoria

Saturday, April 15, 1-3pm with STAR 101.5 Radio Features Free Gifts & Prizes for Kids
BELLEVUE, Wash. - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- EASTER PARTY FOR KIDS SET FOR APRIL 15

AT MARKETPLACE AT FACTORIA

Join STAR 101.5 for Free Coloring Books, Plus Bunnies, Photo Ops, Prizes & More!

The MarketPlace at Factoria presents its annual Easter Kids Party on Saturday, April 15, from 1-3pm, featuring the team from STAR 101.5.

The first 250 kids will receive a free MarketPlace coloring book, and 50 plush bunnies will be given away during the two-hour show. The radio station will also be giving away other prizes, including $25 mall gift cards and eggs with prizes inside.

Kids can participate in coloring activities and other arts and crafts.

For more information, visit www.Marketplaceatfactoria.com or the mall's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MarketplaceatFactoria/.

The MarketPlace at Factoria hosts dozens of free events each year. Upcoming events include Child Safety Day on June 3.

--------

The MarketPlace @ Factoria is located at the crossing of Interstate 90 and Highway 405.  The mall features several of the Northwest's leading department stores:  Target, Old Navy, DSW Shoe Warehouse, T.J. Maxx and Nordstrom Rack. There are over 50 stores, including restaurants, a variety of services and dozens of locally-owned shops.

