Buckcherry, Sick Puppies, Art of Anarchy on the Lineup for the Hottest Vegas Spring Concert

Rock Into Spring at the Las Vegas M Resort Spa and Casino pool
 
LAS VEGAS - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Stay cool at the Las Vegas M Resort Spa and Casino pool while Rock Into Spring heats things up with performances from rock 'n roll's hottest bands. The lineup features Buckcherry, Sick Puppies, Art of Anarchy, Alien Ant Farm, and more. The non-stop, three-day party rocks on from April 28 - 30, 2017. Music never stops with DJ sets in between bands from 4 pm - 11:59 p.m. on Friday, and from 3 p.m. - 11:59 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

You can party like only Vegas knows how thanks to proud sponsors. "We are very excited to partner up with Gangster on this venture that is sure to be a huge success. The Rock Into Spring Festival is a great example of the new level of entertainment that M Resort plans to bring to our stunning property," said Howard Weiss, M Resort's Vice President of Entertainment.

Rock Into Spring is brought to you by Gangster, Heineken, Cranked Up Live, FestPop, Vegas Radio Rocks, No Cover Magazine, Presidential Limousine, Findlay Chevrolet, and more. "We are so proud and excited to be hosting Rock Into Spring at M Resort. The resort offers a phenomenal festival ground, pool areas, and amenities," said Chris Crane, CEO of Gangster.

Tickets available online at ticketfly.com with day passes starting at $39.99. Ticket holders are automatically entered into a drawing for the chance to win a 2017 Chevy Camaro, courtesy of Findlay Chevrolet. Limited VIP cabanas and daybeds available at bookvipvegas.com. This event is 21+, valid state ID required for entry. Learn more at http://rockintospring.com/.
