PODS® Houston Finds Houston's Messiest Room to Help Homeowners "Clear the Clutter"

-- Spring is in the air and so is the season of cleaning! PODS of Houston, has teamed up with Sunflower Strategies Organizing Services and Mix 96.5 to de-clutter the messiest local rooms for the annual "Clear the Clutter" contest.Starting March 15, participants can enter the contest by submitting a photo of their most cluttered room to the Mix 96.5 contest page at http://mix965houston.cbslocal.com/clear-the-clutter/. Chase Murphy from Mix 96.5 will narrow down the top five contestants and choose the messiest room in need decluttering.The grand prize winner of the "Clear the Clutter" contest will be visited by Sunflower Strategies (http://sunflowerstrategies.com/)Organizing Services, who will help them organize their rooms and keep them sparkling, clutter free and receive two months of free storage courtesy of PODS Houston."Being organized saves you time, money and energy, but most of all, it just makes life easier," said Susan Wade Certified Professional Organizer."We are happy to help someone clear out one of their cluttered rooms," states Tim Preston, Vice President and General Manager of PODS of Houston. "PODS is the ideal storage solution to help declutter and organize your home."PODS of Houston is one of the largest independently-owned franchises of PODS Enterprises, LLC. in the country and is the leading provider of moving and storage services to residents and businesses throughout the greater Houston area. PODS of Houston is locally owned and operated and began serving Houston-area residents in 2003.Each year, PODS of Houston donates moving and storage solutions for more than 20 Houston-area charities in support of their contributions to the community. The Salvation Army, Houston Arts Alliance, the YMCA and Toys for Tots are among the many organizations PODS of Houston partners with annually.PODS is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 500,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 150,000 PODS containers in service.