News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PODS® Houston Finds Houston's Messiest Room to Help Homeowners "Clear the Clutter"
Local moving and storage company partners with local organizer and CBS Radio to jumpstart spring cleaning.
Starting March 15, participants can enter the contest by submitting a photo of their most cluttered room to the Mix 96.5 contest page at http://mix965houston.cbslocal.com/
The grand prize winner of the "Clear the Clutter" contest will be visited by Sunflower Strategies (http://sunflowerstrategies.com/)
"Being organized saves you time, money and energy, but most of all, it just makes life easier," said Susan Wade Certified Professional Organizer.
"We are happy to help someone clear out one of their cluttered rooms," states Tim Preston, Vice President and General Manager of PODS of Houston. "PODS is the ideal storage solution to help declutter and organize your home."
ABOUT PODSOF HOUSTON
PODS of Houston is one of the largest independently-
Each year, PODS of Houston donates moving and storage solutions for more than 20 Houston-area charities in support of their contributions to the community. The Salvation Army, Houston Arts Alliance, the YMCA and Toys for Tots are among the many organizations PODS of Houston partners with annually.
PODS is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 500,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 150,000 PODS containers in service.
Contact
Consortium Media
***@consortium-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse