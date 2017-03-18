News By Tag
Founder of The Elder & Disability Law Firm, Victoria L. Collier, on Second Opinions
Decatur, GA, March 24, 2017: Victoria L. Collier, founder of The Elder & Disability Law Firm, has posted a new blog on her law firm's website entitled "Have You Gotten a Second Opinion for Your Long-Term Financial Health?" Ms. Collier reviews the benefits of getting a second opinion for financial health.
Collier writes, "We are so accustomed to seeking a second opinion for our physical health, yet how many people seek a second opinion when it comes to long-term financial health?" She adds, "In my experience, not many do."
According to Collier, "Financial health is second only to our physical health as we age." She further elaborates, "If you have great physical health your financial needs may be required to extend well beyond your income producing years. Currently, the average life expectancy for men and women in the U.S. has reached the mid-80s and the Social Security Administration estimates that one in four 65-year-olds will live into his or her 90s."
If, on the other hand, you have unlimited means and poor health, you may not be quite so concerned. However, that is more the exception than the rule.
About Victoria Collier
Victoria L. Collier, CELA founded The Elder & Disability Law Firm of Victoria L. Collier, P.C. to serve the legal needs of seniors when their health care needs increase. Victoria is also Co-Founder of Collier Scott Financial Solutions, LLC. At both firms WE BELIEVE that people should not have to lose everything they've worked a lifetime to earn and that every person is an individual who deserves respect and the highest quality of life possible, regardless of age or ability.
Victoria enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during Desert Storm, 1989-1995, and also served in the U.S. Army Reserves, 1Lt. 2001-2004, JAG Corps. Victoria is a national expert on the VA Wartime Pension for veterans and their widows who need additional assistance with activities of daily living and helping them qualify for and receive tax-free income from the VA to pay for it. Victoria graduated from Valdosta State University with a B.A. in Psychology and then University of Nebraska, College of Law. In 2014, Victoria was awarded with the Alumni Master Award from the University of Nebraska.
Victoria is a Certified Elder Law Attorney through The National Elder Law Foundation and has been named as the only attorney in Georgia as "Fellow" of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). Victoria was appointed by Governor Perdue to the Georgia Council on Aging, 2010 - 2016 and was awarded Dekalb County Veteran of the Year, 2013. She is the author of 47 Secret Veterans Benefits for Seniors; Paying for Long Term Care – Financial Help for Wartime Veterans: The VA Aid & Attendance Benefit. Victoria has co-authored several books: Blooper Episodes in Estate Planning, Don't Go Broke in a Nursing Home, and Protect Your IRA: Avoid the 5 Common Mistakes. Most notably, Victoria co-authored the National Best Seller, The Road to Success, with Jack Canfield, author of Chicken Soup for the Soul series.
About The Elder & Disability Law Firm
The Elder & Disability Law Firm was established to serve the legal needs of senior citizens when their healthcare needs increase. The Firm focuses its entire practice on Elder Law and Estate Planning matters, which encompasses the areas of Asset Protection, Medicaid Planning, VA Benefits planning, Estate and Special Needs Planning. Victoria Collier has grown her law practice through her personable nature and good management skills.
