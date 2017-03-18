 
Digital Marketers India Announced SEO Friendly Content Writing Service for SEO Agencies

Digital Marketers India (DMIn), startup digital marketing agency from India, made an announcement to offer SEO friendly content writing services to SEO agencies at a fair price.
 
 
AHMEDABAD, India - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Marketers India (DMIn) is an Indian Digital Marketing company. The company is a startup marketing agency which offers a wide range of digital marketing and related services to its global customers. The spokesperson of the company recently announced about their one of the offerings which is SEO friendly content writing services. The announcement stated that the company will be offering this content writing service to the SEO agencies across the world. The representative of the company shared details about this offering:

"Nowadays, whole SEO strategy is crafted around the content because quality content plays a major role in the success of any SEO campaign. Thus, SEO agencies need quality content and that also on a regular basis. It is difficult to get professional content writers who can write SEO and user friendly content. Even tougher task is to retain content writers. Generally, content writers switch jobs frequently. This disturbs the flow of SEO activities. We have come up with a stable and reliable solution of this problem faced by the SEO agencies. We offer professional content writing services (http://digitalmarketersindia.com/content-writing-services/) at affordable costs. Our team of content writers has in-depth experience in writing different types of content for different industry verticals. Moreover, we have the international certified content writers who write content with the global standards. This makes us class apart in the content writing service provider agencies.", remarked the representative of the company.

According to the shared details the company follows a strategic writing model, in which, they understand the customer's market and audience. They create a buyer Avatar and then create a content strategy for the company as part of their professional content writing services. Also, they take a flexible approach of following the client's content strategy and offer required content on need basis.

The company offers two different models for the stated professional content writing services which are briefed by the representative of the company:
- Fixed Cost Per content; it means the SEO agency need to pay per content written

- Hire content writer: it means the SEO agency can hire an experienced content writer on weekly or monthly basis.

The company offers content writing services for following types of content:

- Webpage

- Blog

- Article

- Press release (News release)

- Brochure

- Flyer

- Case study

- Video script

-  And more

The representative of the company further added that along with the reliability of the content delivery on time, the SEO agencies which hire content writing services from Digital Marketers India (DMIn) (http://digitalmarketersindia.com/) can gain many benefits, such as:

- Pay only for the delivered content

- No expense on time spent by the content writer on research

- Get as much content as you want in a single day

- Flexible writing style

- SEO expertise

To know more about the SEO friendly content writing services, please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/content-writing-services/

Digital Marketers India
***@digitalmarketersindia.com
