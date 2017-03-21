 
Lehigh Valley Web Designers Focus on Customer Experience

KDG's web design team launches new website with a focus on customer experience and giving back.
 
 
KDG's redesigned website features a new page dedicated to customer satisfaction.
KDG's redesigned website features a new page dedicated to customer satisfaction.
 
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The team at KDG has always taken pride in working closely with clients and listening to their feedback. The tech solutions providers work hard to be more than just a group of web designers, software developers, and IT experts, but also consultants and partners who can help businesses grow, nonprofits raise awareness, and colleges engage students.

Recently, the company has taken its commitment to customer satisfaction and transparent communication a step further. Its Lehigh Valley web design team has completely redesigned the company's website and has placed a new emphasis on its unique values with the creation of two new web pages: one dedicated to feedback and customer satisfaction and another dedicated to charity and giving back.

"Our goal is to be completely transparent with our clients and prospective clients," explains Kyle David, CEO of KDG. "We want to show them what others have said about working with us—both the good and the bad."

Many companies may try to hide negative feedback, but the team at KDG believe negative feedback is just as important as positive feedback. Both types of responses, according to David, motivate KDG to work harder so that every client is satisfied.

"Every company tells clients and customers that they are listening to their opinions and concerns," says David, "but nothing shows a client that you're truly listening more than sharing their words for the world to see."

The website's giving back page is another way the company is seeking to improve its transparency. Whenever clients give KDG feedback, money is donated to a variety of charities. Thanks to the new site design, now users can see exactly which charities are benefiting, as well as a total number of donations KDG has made over time.

"We donate to not only encourage our clients to leave feedback, but to also show our clients that we're just like them. We have the same concerns they do," says Matt Harwick, UI/UX Design Lead at KDG.

Other new features of the site include a revamped home page, a reorganized gallery of case studies so that visitors can see a wider selection of KDG's work, and a new navigation bar that will make it easier for visitors to find the services they need.

"Every single new element on our site was done with users in mind," explains Harwick. "We want it to be easier for users to navigate our site, find what they need, and also get to know our company on a more personal level."

Explore the new pages at http://kyledavidgroup.com/about/values/customer-satisfact...

About KDG:  KDG (formerly The Kyle David Group) has been a leading provider of higher ed web design, custom software development for businesses, and small business IT support for over 16 years. KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at www.kyledavidgroup.com

Kyle H. David
***@kyledavidgroup.com
