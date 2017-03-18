News By Tag
THE DEMENTIA CHRONICLES Scheduled for Print and Digital Publication
A Memoir of Her: Amie B. Wood—Artist, Sister, Wife, Mother entitled THE DEMENTIA CHRONICLES is a gritty memoir Susan Wingate began as a blog rant.
Amazon bestseller, Award-winning author Susan Wingate will release THE DEMENTIA CHRONICLES: A Memoir of Her, Amie B. Wood—Artist, Sister, Wife, Mother, a memoir that chronicles her experience as the personal caregiver during her mother's last year-and-a-half of life. This honest and touching memoir depicts the declining health of Susan's mother—a woman diagnosed with a trifecta of illnesses including Alzheimer's Disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and schizophrenia.
What Susan Wingate says about THE DEMENTIA CHRONICLES: "The Dementia Chronicles began as a way for me to flesh out the emotional ordeal caring for a mother in the throes of three illnesses. My husband, Bob, has been my rock through it all. Yet, he too has had to deal with his own issues."
THE DEMENTIA CHRONICLES has touched the hearts of Wingate's early readers:
"I'm remembering my mom so much when I read your Dementia Chronicles."
"Hardly anyone can take up such a responsibility of caregiver, unless you have very deep love, selflessness and get back your faith to complete the task." -Beatriz
"Be proud of the love and honor you and your husband have for meeting this challenge head-on." -Trace
