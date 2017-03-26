News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Build a Compact Embedded System with the CAPA318- Axiomtek's newest 3.5" SBC
Axiomtek releases the CAPA318, featuring a compact, fanless and rugged design which provides operational stability in harsh environments.
"Axiomtek's new industrial-grade 3.5" CAPA318 is highly expandable and customizable,"
The CAPA318 is equipped with two RS-232 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, 8-IN/OUT digital I/O, VGA port, LVDS port, and dual Gigabit Ethernet ports with Intel® i211AT Ethernet controller. For extensive storage needs, theCAPA318 provides one SATA-600 socket and one mSATA interface.
Axiomtek's CAPA318 will be available around mid-May. For more product information or pricing, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact a sales representative atsolutions@axiomtek.com.
Main Features
- Intel® Pentium® N4200 processor or Celeron® N3350 processor
- One DDR3L-1867 SO-DIMM, up to 8GB
- Two USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0 ports
- PCI Express Mini card with mSATA supported
- Two Gigabit Ethernet ports support Wake-on-LAN
- Wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +70°C (-4°F to +158°F)
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
Contact
Larry Wu
1-888-462-9466
***@axiomtek.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse