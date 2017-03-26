 
Build a Compact Embedded System with the CAPA318- Axiomtek's newest 3.5" SBC

Axiomtek releases the CAPA318, featuring a compact, fanless and rugged design which provides operational stability in harsh environments.
 
 
Axiomtek releases the CAPA318, featuring a compact, fanless and rugged design
Axiomtek releases the CAPA318, featuring a compact, fanless and rugged design
 
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. - April 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to announce the CAPA318,a fanless 3.5" embedded motherboardfeaturing the low power consumption Intel® Pentium® N4200 or Celeron® N3350 processors. The CAPA318 is designed for operational stability in harsh environments with a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +70°C. It also supports one 204-pin DDR3L-1867 SO-DIMM with a memory capacity up to 8 GB. Furthermore,this compact embedded motherboard has an emphasis on expandabilitywith two full-size PCI Express Mini Card slots. This cost-effective 3.5" embedded motherboard is suitable for IoT/M2M related applications, industrial control, self-service terminals, digital signage, POS/kiosk displays, and more.

"Axiomtek's new industrial-grade 3.5" CAPA318 is highly expandable and customizable," said Product Manager Ken Lin. "It's compact and fanless design makes the CAPA318 perfect for use in space constricting environments. Additionally, the CAPA318 can provide high reliability with its wide operating temperature range and flexible power options. Axiomtek aims to provide system integrators with an ideal single board computer that comes with a small form factor, lower power consumption CPU, rugged design and rich I/O options for a wide array of applications."

The CAPA318 is equipped with two RS-232 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, 8-IN/OUT digital I/O, VGA port, LVDS port, and dual Gigabit Ethernet ports with Intel® i211AT Ethernet controller. For extensive storage needs, theCAPA318 provides one SATA-600 socket and one mSATA interface.

Axiomtek's CAPA318 will be available around mid-May. For more product information or pricing, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact a sales representative atsolutions@axiomtek.com.

Main Features

- Intel® Pentium® N4200 processor or Celeron® N3350 processor

-  One DDR3L-1867 SO-DIMM, up to 8GB

-  Two USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0 ports

-  PCI Express Mini card with mSATA supported

-  Two Gigabit Ethernet ports support Wake-on-LAN

-  Wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +70°C (-4°F to +158°F)

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.

Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.

As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

