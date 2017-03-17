News By Tag
Paul Napoli of PSEG Long Island Joins EAC Network's Board of Directors
Mr. Napoli, who resides in New Jersey, has been employed by PSEG for 38 years and in 2014 was named Vice President of Power Markets. He has a long history of community service and has been on the Financial Advisory Committee, the Planning Board, and the Zoning Board of the Rockaway Township in New Jersey. He is also on the Board of Trustees at Trinitas Hospital.
"Mr. Napoli will be a terrific addition to our Board of Directors," said Lance W. Elder, President & CEO at EAC Network. "We are excited to have his insight, and his long history with PSEG and service to his community are a credit to his character."
EAC Network (www.eac-network.org)
