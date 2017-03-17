 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Paul Napoli of PSEG Long Island Joins EAC Network's Board of Directors

 
 
Paul Napoli
Paul Napoli
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- EAC Network is pleased to announce that Paul Napoli, Vice President of Power Markets at PSEG Long Island, has joined its Board of Directors.

Mr. Napoli, who resides in New Jersey, has been employed by PSEG for 38 years and in 2014 was named Vice President of Power Markets. He has a long history of community service and has been on the Financial Advisory Committee, the Planning Board, and the Zoning Board of the Rockaway Township in New Jersey. He is also on the Board of Trustees at Trinitas Hospital.

"Mr. Napoli will be a terrific addition to our Board of Directors," said Lance W. Elder, President & CEO at EAC Network.  "We are excited to have his insight, and his long history with PSEG and service to his community are a credit to his character."

About EAC Network

EAC Network (www.eac-network.org) is a not-for-profit social service agency that empowers, assists, and cares for over 71,000 individuals across Long Island and NYC. EAC Network's mission is to respond to human needs with programs and services that protect children, promote healthy families and communities, help seniors, and empower individuals to take control of their lives. The organization has grown tremendously since its inception in 1969 and now offers over 70 diverse programs that address many of society's core problems. People's lives are being destroyed by addiction, families continue to struggle to overcome poverty, abuse, and neglect, and seniors face isolation and abandonment. EAC Network aims to build a better community one individual at a time.

