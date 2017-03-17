 
March 2017





William Kelly Anderson of SELC, Inc. Earns Accredited ACAC Certification

 
PELHAM, Ala. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- William Kelly Anderson has been awarded the Council-certified Fire and Smoke Damage Consultant (CFSC) designation by the American Council for Accredited Certification (ACAC). This prestigious, board-awarded certification recognizes Anderson's knowledge and field experience consulting on fire and smoke damage issues.

To earn the CFSC designation, Kelly passed a rigorous examination based on respected industry texts.  He then submitted documented, verifiable field experience to a board of peers, earning a unanimous vote of approval.

To maintain the CFSC designation, Kelly will remain active in the field and complete 40 hours of professional development activities within the next two years.

Kelly is now listed in the ACAC certificant database along with more than 3,000 ACAC certificants around the world.  The database can be searched by name, company or zip code and represents a continuously updated roster of experienced indoor environmental professionals.

To learn more about Safety Environmental Labs & Consulting, Inc., visit www.selcinc.com (http://selcinc.com/).

Tags:Certification, Environmental, Indoor Air Quality
Industry:Environment
Location:Pelham - Alabama - United States
Subject:Awards
