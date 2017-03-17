News By Tag
William Kelly Anderson of SELC, Inc. Earns Accredited ACAC Certification
To earn the CFSC designation, Kelly passed a rigorous examination based on respected industry texts. He then submitted documented, verifiable field experience to a board of peers, earning a unanimous vote of approval.
To maintain the CFSC designation, Kelly will remain active in the field and complete 40 hours of professional development activities within the next two years.
Kelly is now listed in the ACAC certificant database along with more than 3,000 ACAC certificants around the world. The database can be searched by name, company or zip code and represents a continuously updated roster of experienced indoor environmental professionals.
To learn more about Safety Environmental Labs & Consulting, Inc., visit www.selcinc.com (http://selcinc.com/
