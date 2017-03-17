 
Income Property Organization and its Execs Honored with CoStar 'Power Broker' Status

 
 
Greg Coulter
Greg Coulter
 
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Two executives with Income Property Organization (http://www.incomepo.com/), a provider of customized multifamily brokerage services, have been honored with "Power Broker" status by CoStar Group, Inc., a leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. In addition, Income Property Organization as a firm was recognized with the Power Broker designation by CoStar Group.

Gregory D. Coulter, founder and Managing Member of Income Property Organization, and A.J. Beachum, J.D., Associate Broker for the company in Michigan and Broker in Ohio, were both recognized with Power Broker awards.

The awards are in recognition of the top 15 highest performers during 2016, with firms and individual brokers who closed the highest transaction volumes in commercial sales or leases within their respective markets.

Greg Coulter, who has more than 27 years of experience in brokering apartments, has amassed an impressive set of credentials that confers the distinguished status of a leading expert in the field of multifamily investment and sales. His resume of sales transactions includes more than 300 apartment complexes and nearly 15,000 units and more than $700 million in transactional volume.

A.J. Beachum, who joined Income Property Organization in 2007, has sold over 200 multifamily properties in Michigan, reflecting more than 13,000 units and over $500 million in transactional volume. An attorney by training, Beachum's track record includes nearly 100 sales for lenders, enabling him to understand the often complex landscape of a distressed asset and the various default resolution strategies a lender has at their disposal.

CoStar Group, Inc. is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information.

Income Property Organization in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. offers customized multifamily brokerage services that are designed to meet the specific needs of a wide range of clients -- private owners as well as institutional investors -- who want to buy or sell  multifamily assets. To learn more or inquire about multifamily investment opportunities, visit http://www.incomepo.com or contact Greg Coulter at (248) 932-0300.
