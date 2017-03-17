 
March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Colorado Cleantech Industries Association Announces 2017 Mining Cleantech Challenge Presenters

 
 
GOLDEN, Colo. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Colorado Cleantech Industries Association (CCIA) today announced the eight technology companies selected to present at the inaugural Mining Cleantech Challenge (MCC). Finalists were selected from an international pool of applicants to present at the Challenge in Denver, April 12, 2017.

A successor of the popular Oil & Gas Cleantech Challenge, the Mining Cleantech Challenge is a natural next-step for the Challenge series. CCIA developed the MCC in partnership with an internationally recognized team of industry leaders. Partners included Newmont Mining, Ausenco, Fresnillo, Jolimont Global, McEwen Mining, Resource Capital Funds, Clareo Partners and Davis Graham & Stubbs.

In February 2017, CCIA released a nationwide call for applications. Companies responding to the Challenge application were asked to present innovative technologies capable of working on issues related to advanced materials and chemicals, plant or biological solutions, methane detection, power management, production efficiency, water, remote sensing and tailings/waste handling and disposal.  Submissions were reviewed, applicants vetted and the partners selected eight companies to present during the April program.

Six of the presenting companies are U.S. based with additional companies joining from Canada and the Netherlands.  Finalists are invited to pitch their technology to the investors and decision-makers represented by the program partners. Companies selected to present in April include:

AATA International, Inc.

Ceramatec

Cypher Environmental Ltd.

Emergy Labs

Sovereign Consulting Inc.

SunTech Drive

Triogen B.V.

Vessels Coal Gas, Inc.

"The Mining Cleantech Challenge is an exciting opportunity for us to work across the energy industry to bring innovative cleantech companies together with leaders from the mining sector," said Chris Shapard, CCIA's executive director. "In partnership with industry leaders spanning the globe, we're looking forward to hearing from this year's finalists as they demonstrate cleantech's ability to answer technology challenges facing the mining industry."

The Mining Cleantech Challenge will be held on April 12, 2017 at the Governor's Residence in Denver, CO. A VIP reception will follow the private pitch session. Registration is open for the VIP reception, http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeid...

------------------------

About CCIA

Founded in 2008, Colorado Cleantech Industries Association (CCIA) is a statewide organization dedicated to promoting Colorado's cleantech industries. CCIA impacts Colorado's policies, people, products and programs that drive expansion of a cleaner, cheaper, more efficient and secure energy economy. Through advocacy, public policy leadership, development and education, CCIA works to ensure that Colorado is a global cleantech leader. For more information, visit http://coloradocleantech.com/mining-cleantech-challenge/

Click to Share