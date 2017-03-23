Grammy Nominated Musician, Composer, Author, Speaker Kevin Toney Pens A Sequel To His Well Receive

Meet the Author of "SUPER GLUE YOUR LOVE RELATIONSHIP: Ingredients to Bond and Grow Your Relationship"

Sheila Gilmore

--"SUPER GLUE YOUR LOVE RELATIONSHIP:Ingredients to Bond and Grow Your Relationship";a revolutionary new way to see and shape love relationships oat "Highland 913" located at 913 N. Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038 at 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM.ABOUT THE BOOKKevin Toney's personal quest to become a better husband and person led to the vision for his second book. He has created a powerful resource to help married and unmarried committed couples attain and sustain love in a relationship. He reveals how the main ingredients of faith, trust and love will form the "SUPER GLUE" to help keep your relationship from becoming separated when facing life's storms. Whether you're in a good marriage and want to make it better or you're in a marriage that needs healing, Kevin presents tools on how to strengthen your bond and grow your relationship.ADVANCE PRAISE"This is a resourceful book, with practical and spiritual ingredients for developing and maintaining a healthy relationship."– Rev. Dr. Arnetha Inge, Senior Pastor at Compton United Methodist Church"This is an excellent resource filled with practical sense wisdom on how to protect preserve and solidify the marriage union. The principles applied will create deeper intimacy, trust and unity within the marriage relationship."– Nick Bravo, Founder Dream Builders Inc."Kevin Toney captures the elements of reinforcing the strength a man and a woman must have to keep their love to their spouse unbreakable. I believe this is a powerful book that will heal couples to be the best lovers in their relationship as possible." – James C. Rodriguez, CEO & President Fathers & Families Coalition of AmericaABOUT THE AUTHORKevin Toney, 2x Grammy nominated pianist, composer, author and speaker. Best known for his musical genius, gained international recognition in the mid-1970's as a founding member of The Blackbyrds ("," "" and ") to his string of solo CDs including 1994's Lovescape (featuring his hit ""), 110 Degrees andRising (showcasing his symphonic jazz piece "") and his recent "New American Suite" (featuring his amazing arrangement of Scott Joplin's "The Entertainer". Kevin has also presented his message and music on "Hour Of Power' and TBN, "Praise the Lord".Kevin Toney has boldly stepped up as a man and a Christian to author two books sharing lessons learned from 37 years of marriage. Those experiences include how God brought Kevin out of infidelity into a loving and dedicated marriage, and how creating and sustaining more "togethers" with your spouse – frequent time-shared between just you two will inspire a happier, long-lasting and fulfilling love relationship.