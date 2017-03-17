Songstress, LyriQal Marie Aims to Win in 2017

Jokes On You - LyriQal Marie

-- Born Whitni Eatmon and raised in San Diego, CA, the singer has been singing since the tender age of 7. Determined to perfect her craft, she performed at various school events and community functions for nearly a decade until she relocated to New York in 2001 and decided to take her love for music along for the ride. The recording artist started an all-girl group in 2002 called Illuzions that consisted of 4 young ladies who performed at various events. The group had the pleasure of singing for Albany, NY Mayor, Jerry Jennings in 2003. Taking on the name, LyriQal Marie in 2004, Whitni decided to pursue a solo career. She established a firm fan base and dominated the music scene in upstate New York for years. She established a resume that includes opening for huge acts like Missy Elliot, Jazmine Sullivan, Mike Epps, Boyz 2 Men, Nina Sky, 50Cent, Lloyd Banks, and more. LyriQal's first album,, made its debut in 2007. Since then, she has released a mixtape titled,, while singles likeandmade their way to urban markets. Her latest single,, is making its way across the globe into over 300 outlets including iTunes, Tidal, Amazon, and Spotify since its international release on March 16, 2017 via Uniscope Distribution & Brand Services. LyriQal Marie is working on upcoming releases while networking and making moves in Atlanta, GA. Keep your ears open for Miss LyriQal Marie as she is guaranteed to reach a radio near you, very soon.