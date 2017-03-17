SocksLane Launches Insane Promotion For Cotton Compression Socks

For a limited time, SocksLane is offering their Anti-allergic Combed Cotton Compression Socks at a steep discount on Facebook

Media Contact

Amanda Dixon

***@sockslane.com Amanda Dixon

End

-- In order to get more people to try their product, SocksLane is releasing a limited quantity of their top rated support socks at a 75% discount on RRP. This unmissable offer is available, for a short time only, both on Facebook and on the company's dedicated web page (link below)The company's recently launched hypoallergenic support Socks have proven to be a success amongst Amazon buyers. The hose is specifically made for women who prefer to wear natural fibers in contact with their skin and is manufactured employing proprietary technology and manufacturing processes.People sitting or standing for many hours every day such as nurses, bar staff, police officers, pregnant women and travelers on long flights; do benefit from the regular use of compression socks to boost peripheric blood circulation.Human beings have been using compression therapy to relieve achy legs as far back as the neolithic era, however, it is just recently that it has become possible to replace bandages with elastic fabrics and modern compression socks are manufactured using mainly synthetic fabric deriving from oil.The downside is that such garments, when worn for a long time can irritate the skin leading to hypersensitivity.Every year tens of thousands of Americans suffer from different degrees of rashes due to synthetic garments frequently leading to allergic reactions that can become chronic.SocksLane's new Ladies Cotton Compression Socks solve this problem offering all the features of a high-quality traditional support garment with the added benefit of containing 65% natural combed cotton and selected high-quality anti-allergic stretch material.This exclusive combination decreases the likelihood of discomfort by over 90% compared to a traditional nylon sock, giving users complete peace of mind regarding their skin health allowing people to safely wear their compression socks for much longer.SocksLane compression socks are naturally anti-allergic, breathable, strong and easy to put on for maximum comfort and durability.Amanda Dixon co-founder at SocksLane, mom and daily user of compression socks, declared proudly that the company's mission is to raise the quality of life of people with leg conditions, whichever their path of life.The recently released product is proposed in 2 different sizes and soon in many more stylish designs and colors.The socks are strong and comfortable for everyday use and will make the user's legs feel and look good all day long.People can find SocksLane products on Amazon .com and their Special Promotion following the link given below.