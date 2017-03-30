News By Tag
Innovative Computing Systems Will Host Webinar on Building a Holistic Information Security Program
Law firms are beginning to implement vulnerability scanning assessments, conduct penetration testing and introduce information security awareness training to employees. However, some law firms struggle with the ability to combine these efforts into a holistic information security program that demonstrates due diligence and protects sensitive data. This webinar will teach law firm staff how to achieve a holistic approach to security. Tom DeSot, Chief Information Officer at Digital Defense, will present with Innovative Computing Systems experts at the event.
Details of the webinar are as follows:
Date: Thursday, March 30, 2017
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Location: Live webinar
Cost: Free
Registration:
About Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.
Innovative Computing Systems, Inc., has primarily focused on the technology needs of law firms since 1989, and those skill sets have been sought out by entities such as municipalities, corporate environments and professional services industries. Innovative Computing Systems takes a best-of-breed approach to all its offerings. Innovative Computing Systems selects only premier technology partners to provide solutions to its clients and is committed to maintaining long-term strategic relationships with them to ensure the highest levels of success with IT initiatives. Learn more by visiting www.innovativecomp.com.
Contact
William Pate
Innovative Computing Systems
wpate@innovativecomp.com
