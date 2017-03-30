 
News By Tag
* Innovative Computing Systems
* Information Security
* Legal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Innovative Computing Systems Will Host Webinar on Building a Holistic Information Security Program

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Innovative Computing Systems
Information Security
Legal

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Innovative Computing Systems, a Los Angeles-based legal technology company, will host a free webinar titled "Scanning, Testing and Training: How to Build a Holistic Information Security Program."

Law firms are beginning to implement vulnerability scanning assessments, conduct penetration testing and introduce information security awareness training to employees. However, some law firms struggle with the ability to combine these efforts into a holistic information security program that demonstrates due diligence and protects sensitive data. This webinar will teach law firm staff how to achieve a holistic approach to security. Tom DeSot, Chief Information Officer at Digital Defense, will present with Innovative Computing Systems experts at the event.

Details of the webinar are as follows:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2017

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Live webinar

Cost: Free

Registration: https://www.innovativecomp.com/pen-testing-webinar (https://www.innovativecomp.com/pen-testing-webinar)

About Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.

Innovative Computing Systems, Inc., has primarily focused on the technology needs of law firms since 1989, and those skill sets have been sought out by entities such as municipalities, corporate environments and professional services industries. Innovative Computing Systems takes a best-of-breed approach to all its offerings. Innovative Computing Systems selects only premier technology partners to provide solutions to its clients and is committed to maintaining long-term strategic relationships with them to ensure the highest levels of success with IT initiatives. Learn more by visiting www.innovativecomp.com.

Contact
William Pate
Innovative Computing Systems
wpate@innovativecomp.com
End
Source:Innovative Computing Systems
Email:***@innovativecomp.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Innovative Computing Systems, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share