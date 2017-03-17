News By Tag
Accident Investigation Leads Company to Switch to Alternative Cleaning Method
Floors left wet after cleaning can pose great hazards, as this story that Anderson Trade, UK suppliers of vacuum, carpet and hard floor cleaners to the commercial and domestic sector, demonstrates.
As reported on the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) website, the employee had slipped on flooring that had been mopped, but that had not been sufficiently dried. Whilst the company had a policy that stated that wet or newly polished floors should not be walked on, the fact was that wet cleaning was undertaken during normal working hours when staff were on the move constantly.
As a solution, there was a suggestion that cleaning should be carried out when the working day had come to an end; however this was not possible due to security issues. Instead, a new cleaning regime was adopted that involved cleaning and drying floors, without them being left wet. Thankfully as a result, there have not been any more slipping accidents to date.
The cleaning regime that the company switched to was, says Anderson Trade, probably a scrubber dryer. "Scrubber dryers are perfect for cleaning small areas quickly. They optimise productivity and hygiene, and offer true one-pass cleaning, leaving areas dry immediately after cleaning."
The HSE reported another incident involving a customer who bought coffee in a fast food outlet. They spilled some of it on their way to sit down and whilst it was just a small spillage, the staff made the decision to deal with it by mopping the area. In the end, the entire area mopped spanned two square metres, when the area covered by the spillage had only covered the size of a 50 pence piece. This area of floor was now deemed extremely slippery by the researchers who were monitoring the situation.
Research has demonstrated that many slips can be put down to an unexpected change in floor surface characteristics. In this case it was decided that customers would have found it difficult to realise they were walking from a safe floor to one that would pose a hazard. As a result, the fast food outlet considered a change to their spillage and general cleaning procedures.
Anderson Trade says that the outlet would have been well advised to consider a scrubber dryer. "There are models designed to be quickly deployed in situations like these, including battery operated machines that you can literally take off the charger and use on the spot."
Ideal for a range of industry sectors including food and retail as well as various other commercial and industrial settings, scrubber dryers make a worthwhile health and safety investment. For a useful buyer's guide, visit http://andersontradeltd.blogspot.com.es/
Anderson Trade supplies an extensive range of scrubber dryers for commercial use. For more information visit https://www.anderson-
