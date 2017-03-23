News By Tag
Devtech sponsoring VIP lounge at WorldHostingDays 2017
"Being at the frontier of Cloud enablement, Devtech has always recognized the importance of its role in helping businesses accelerate new technology adoption. WHD.global is the perfect platform for that, allowing tech leaders to network, share knowledge and discuss new ideas; which is why we are proudly sponsoring the VIP lounge again", says Milovan Milic, CEO of Devtech.
"As the Internet and Cloud services become part of every aspect of our lives, WHD.global is an important event that brings together the biggest minds in the industry to show where online services are heading, and how we can build the Internet we want. WHD.global is more than a tech conference; it's a Cloud festival featuring a fun and creative environment where we can discuss the technologies and cultures that are shaping our world", says Soeren von Varchmin, CEO of WorldHostingDays.
About WorldHostingDays
WorldHostingDays is the global event series for the Cloud services and Internet infrastructure industries that has been around since 2003. WHD.global is the main event of WHD series, featuring more than 120 presentations and 200 exhibitors that bring the most cutting-edge digital innovations and topics spanning the entire range of digital technology and culture. Aiming to gather leaders and top names in the IT industry, such as Samsung, Plesk, Dell, Intel, Ingram, Huawei and many others, WHD.global understands how all digital technologies fit together to shape our world and future.
To join Devtech's VIP lounge and WHD.global, register at http://worldhostingdays.com/
About Devtech
We at Devtech believe Cloud adoption should be simpler. Over the years, we have been making Cloud work for our partners, helping with digital transformation and execution of their Cloud strategy. Being focused on quality has enabled us to scale our team to over 150 people since late 2012, as our partners continue to refer us throughout the industry as their trusted advisors for Cloud enablement. Our services are custom tailored to solve partners' specific challenges, and our products are user friendly and built based on industry feedback to meet actual business needs.
For more information, visit http://devtechgroup.com/
Media Contact
Marija Buljugic
marija.buljugic@
