Tersus Environmental, LLC Enters Into Patent License for ISCR Technology

Provectus (Latin) = advanced; higher level of knowledge. Provectus Environmental Products represents applied remedial sciences at a different level. We are a well-funded small business with high ethics dedicated to the development and global commercialization of genuinely progressive environmental biotechnologies. Our focus in on the amelioration of soil, sediment, and groundwater impacted by myriad constituents of interest. We are not consultants. Our business model is to support RPs, environmental engineers, technical consultants, governmental regulators, and the wider academic community by providing design and selection of cost-effective remediation strategies.