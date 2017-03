Tersus Environmental, LLC Enters Into Patent License for ISCR Technology

Tersus with a non-exclusive sublicense to the Innovative Environmental Technologies, Inc. (IET) United States Patent Nos. 7,531,709 and 7,129,388 (the '709 and '388 patents).

Provectus (Latin) = advanced; higher level of knowledge. Provectus Environmental Products represents applied remedial sciences at a different level. We are a well-funded small business with high ethics dedicated to the development and global commercialization of genuinely progressive environmental biotechnologies. Our focus in on the amelioration of soil, sediment, and groundwater impacted by myriad constituents of interest. We are not consultants. Our business model is to support RPs, environmental engineers, technical consultants, governmental regulators, and the wider academic community by providing design and selection of cost-effective remediation strategies.

-- Tersus Environmental, LLC (Tersus) and Provectus Environmental Products, Inc . (PEP) announced today they have entered into a patent licensing agreement granting Tersus with a non-exclusive sublicense to the Innovative Environmental Technologies, Inc. (IET) United States Patent Nos. 7,531,709 and 7,129,388 (the '709 and '388 patents).This Agreement enables Tersus to develop and commercialize products forchemical reduction (ISCR). Tersus' newest product,is composed of controlled-release water mixable oil (EDS-ER™) andparticles used for thetreatment of groundwater and saturated soil. The incorporation ofenhances chlorinated contaminant remediation by enabling various chemical reduction pathways.Provectus is the exclusive licensee of IET's '709 and '388 patents that provides under claim 1.:"We are pleased to have added Tersus to our growing list of sub-licensees", said Michael Scalzi, CEO, Provectus; President, IET. "Our position has been to share this technology across the environmental remediation industry, at a nominal cost, so that the most efficient and proven process for the degradation of chlorinated solvents in groundwater may be utilized by as many practitioners as possible. The addition of Tersus, an environmental market leader in technology offerings, as a supplier of products utilizing the 709' technology will allow for more widespread application of this proven technology.""We appreciate IET's willingness to share this technology. This license agreement with Provectus enables us to further expand our family of products for chlorinated solvent remediation,"says Tersus' Managing Partner, Gary Birk. "By combining our market leading self-emulsifying oils with ZVI particles gives Tersus customers the best technology-based solutions to manage complex, challenging environmental liabilities and reduce costs for site closure."Tersus Environmental is a global leader in the development and commercialization of advanced, innovative technologies for the remediation of soil and groundwater. Tersus distinguishes themselves from other solution providers with a unique range of products and testing services combined with a passion for supporting their clients through unparalleled technical support and Customer Service. Tersus offers technical expertise on a variety of technologies and are not focused on any single solution for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs), chlorinated solvents, petroleum hydrocarbons, metals and pesticides. For more information please see www.tersusenv.com.Innovative Environmental Technologies, Inc. (IET) is the oldest and most respected remedial contractor providing patented and licensed in-situ injection services in the United States. Formed in 1998, IET provides turn-key design and implementation services to environmental consulting companies. Since 1998, IET has designed and implemented over 1,500 in-situ remediation projects. IET is committed to providing the most appropriate and cost-effective technology based solutions for a wide variety of impacted soils and groundwater. IET's fifteen in-house patented, patent pending and licensed technologies allow for the in-situ treatment of chlorinated solvents, petroleum hydro carbons, pesticides and heavy metals. For more information please see www.iet-inc.net.