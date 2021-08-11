News By Tag
Innovative Environmental Technologies, Inc. Enacts Vaccine Policy
Innovative Environmental Technologies, Inc. (IET) announces today a company-wide mandatory vaccination policy, assuring not only a safe work place for our employees but also provides our clients and customers an assurance of extra protection.
By: Innovative Env. Technologies, Inc
o One dose (of the two dose systems) only provided 33 percent protection against symptomatic infection from B.1.617.2 (compared with 51 percent protection against B.1.1.7)
Delta is yet more proof of both how SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve and how that evolution is continuing to produce variants that are more dangerous than those that came before them.
The best way to prevent new variants from evolving is to give the coronavirus fewer opportunities to evolve by preventing and containing outbreaks with effective precautions like vaccination, face masks, and proper ventilation.
IET'S RESPONSE TO THE EVOLVING PANDEMIC
AFTER CAREFUL EVALUATION OF OUR OPTIONS AS AN ORGANIZATION IET WILL BE IMPLEMENTING A MANDATORY IMMUNIZATION POLICY EFFECTIVE NOVEMBER 1, 2021 (ATTACHED HEREIN)
IN ORDER TO INCENTIVIZE OUR EMPLOYEES:
ALL IET EMPLOYEES WHO ARE FULLY IMMUNIZED WITH THE TWO DOSE Pfizer-BioNTech VACCINE OR THE MODERNA VACCINE BY OCTOBER 15TH, 2021 SHALL RECEIVE A $200.00 BONUS IN THEIR OCTOBER 31ST, 2021 PAYROLL.
ALL IET EMPLOYEES WHO ARE FULLY IMMUNIZED WITH THE ONE DOSE Johnson & Johnson VACCINE BY OCTOBER 15TH, 2021 SHALL RECEIVE A $100.00 BONUS IN THEIR OCTOBER 31ST, 2021 PAYROLL.
Employees will need to provide to Human Resources a copy of their COVID immunization card by October 25th, 2021 to receive the "COVID BONUS" in their October 31st, 2021 payroll.
"It is our intent as an organization to provide our employees, customers, vendors and clients a level of assurance that IET is providing a safe work environment through incentives and a company policy", says Michael Scalzi, President of Innovative Environmental Technologies, Inc.
Scalzi goes on with, "We have addressed any and all questions and concerns our employees have posed to us in a thoughtful response based on all the available information available from the CDC. I have personally researched and responded to every question raised by our employees. This was obviously not an easy policy to mandate, however, I see it as our responsibility as an employer to insure IET responds to the COVID Delta variant. Our employees are our greatest resource, their safety and well-being is our responsibility. As an employer we provide the finest benefits available, including health care insurance, 401K and broad cafeteria plans."
"I see this as a proactive action in response to the DELTA variant. I would encourage all employers to approach this challenge globally with policies that protect our employees, clients and communities. We as employers have to act as good corporate citizens by leading the way in policies that protect everyone we interact with."
