August 2021
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987

Innovative Environmental Technologies, Inc. Enacts Vaccine Policy

Innovative Environmental Technologies, Inc. (IET) announces today a company-wide mandatory vaccination policy, assuring not only a safe work place for our employees but also provides our clients and customers an assurance of extra protection.
By: Innovative Env. Technologies, Inc
 
 
Delta Covid
Delta Covid
PIPERSVILLE, Pa. - Aug. 11, 2021 - PRLog -- Based on the available information regarding the Delta variant:
  • Delta has multiple mutations that appear to give it an advantage over other strains
  • Delta is higher in transmissibility, 60-75% more contagious as is the original COVID strain
  • People infected with Delta, a measure of the density of viral particles in the body, is roughly 1,000 times higher than in people infected from previous versions of the coronavirus
  • The Delta variant causes more severe illness than other variants for the unvaccinated
o    The CDC has said Delta is "likely more severe."
  • Delta is more likely to lead to hospitalization than Alpha
  • Full vaccination provides strong protection against the Delta variant, and is particularly effective at preventing serious illness or death from the strain.  Delta may not only pose the biggest threat to the unvaccinated, but to the partially vaccinated, as well.
o    Two doses of a COVID vaccine provides 70-95 percent protection against the B.1.617.2 variant (Delta). The single J&J vaccine provides 65-70 percent efficacy against the Delta Variant.

o    One dose (of the two dose systems) only provided 33 percent protection against symptomatic infection from B.1.617.2 (compared with 51 percent protection against B.1.1.7)
  • People who have survived a bout of COVID- Antibodies from those who were previously infected did not neutralize Delta very well, but a single dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca dramatically boosts their antibody levels.
  • By August 10th, 2021, the Delta Variant account for an estimated 93 percent of new sequenced cases in the United States
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Delta is yet more proof of both how SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve and how that evolution is continuing to produce variants that are more dangerous than those that came before them.

The best way to prevent new variants from evolving is to give the coronavirus fewer opportunities to evolve by preventing and containing outbreaks with effective precautions like vaccination, face masks, and proper ventilation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

IET'S RESPONSE TO THE EVOLVING PANDEMIC

AFTER CAREFUL EVALUATION OF OUR OPTIONS AS AN ORGANIZATION IET WILL BE IMPLEMENTING A MANDATORY IMMUNIZATION POLICY EFFECTIVE NOVEMBER 1, 2021 (ATTACHED HEREIN)

IN ORDER TO INCENTIVIZE OUR EMPLOYEES:

ALL IET EMPLOYEES WHO ARE FULLY IMMUNIZED WITH THE TWO DOSE Pfizer-BioNTech VACCINE OR THE MODERNA VACCINE BY OCTOBER 15TH, 2021 SHALL RECEIVE A $200.00 BONUS IN THEIR OCTOBER 31ST, 2021 PAYROLL.

ALL IET EMPLOYEES WHO ARE FULLY IMMUNIZED WITH THE ONE DOSE Johnson & Johnson VACCINE BY OCTOBER 15TH, 2021 SHALL RECEIVE A $100.00 BONUS IN THEIR OCTOBER 31ST, 2021 PAYROLL.

Employees will need to provide to Human Resources a copy of their COVID immunization card by October 25th, 2021 to receive the "COVID BONUS" in their October 31st, 2021 payroll.

"It is our intent as an organization to provide our employees, customers, vendors and clients a level of assurance that  IET is providing a safe work environment through incentives and a company policy", says Michael Scalzi, President of Innovative Environmental Technologies, Inc.

Scalzi goes on with, "We have addressed any and all questions and concerns our employees have posed to us in a thoughtful response based on all the available information available from the CDC.  I have personally researched and responded to every question raised by our employees.  This was obviously not an easy policy to mandate, however, I see it as our responsibility as an employer to insure IET responds to the COVID Delta variant. Our employees are our greatest resource, their safety and well-being is our responsibility.  As an employer we provide the finest benefits available, including health care insurance, 401K and broad cafeteria plans."

"I see this as a proactive action in response to the DELTA variant.  I would encourage all employers to approach this challenge globally with policies that protect our employees, clients and communities.  We as employers have to act as good corporate citizens by leading the way in policies that protect everyone we interact with."

http://IET-INC.NET

Contact
Michael Scalzi, President
***@iet-inc.net
8887218283
Email:***@iet-inc.net Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Aug 11, 2021
