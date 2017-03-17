 
Industry News





2017 Physical Security Software Beta Release

Dispatch, Patrol and Records Management Software Beta release for 2017
 
PHOENIX - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Free Beta Release

Kerkton Security Technologies is releasing one of the greatest advancements in private security seen to date.  With an increased number of private companies requesting more detailed and advanced reporting abilities for their company and their officers, Kerkton Security Technologies has taken on that challenge with success and is now proud to announce the beta release of Orna.

Orna

Orna is the latest development, providing an all-in-one solution for security guards that allows them to access important information within seconds. Orna is one system, this is includes your computer-aided dispatch, patrol software and records management. The most exciting part of the patrol software and records management system is the integration of a single reporting mechanism reducing any requirement for security companies to customize their reporting. This overall reduces the time it takes for supervisors and managers to develop and maintain reports.


To find out more information please visit http://www.kerkton.com or contact sales@kerkton.com

