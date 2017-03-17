News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
2017 Physical Security Software Beta Release
Dispatch, Patrol and Records Management Software Beta release for 2017
Kerkton Security Technologies is releasing one of the greatest advancements in private security seen to date. With an increased number of private companies requesting more detailed and advanced reporting abilities for their company and their officers, Kerkton Security Technologies has taken on that challenge with success and is now proud to announce the beta release of Orna.
Orna
Orna is the latest development, providing an all-in-one solution for security guards that allows them to access important information within seconds. Orna is one system, this is includes your computer-aided dispatch, patrol software and records management. The most exciting part of the patrol software and records management system is the integration of a single reporting mechanism reducing any requirement for security companies to customize their reporting. This overall reduces the time it takes for supervisors and managers to develop and maintain reports.
To find out more information please visit http://www.kerkton.com or contact sales@kerkton.com
Contact
Kerkton Security Technologies
sales@kerkton.com
***@kerkton.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse