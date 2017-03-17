News By Tag
West End Workshops DXB - Exciting Professional Workshops in Dubai
Popular Productions – famed for their award winning and much loved productions in the region are delighted to announce the first of a series of West End Workshops for Dubai – West End DXB.
Working alongside them participants will get a real taste of the smash hit West End shows MATILDA and WE WILL ROCK YOU and learn fun routines and songs from the shows, plus take part in audition and singing masterclasses, experience a performance from the tutor, receive professional advice and much more.
Popular Productions stated: "At a time when Musial Theatre is so popular in Dubai and productions are coming in from worldwide to add to the rainbow of culture on offer in the region we are so excited to be bringing this series of workshops – we have further weekends to announce for May, June and onwards. The workshops are open to all ages. You do not need to have had theatrical experience although experienced performers are equally welcome. We are limiting the number of participants per class however to ensure that everyone who participates gets full attention and value for money".
ABOUT THE LEADERS
LUCY JANE ADCOCK is an experienced West End performer and has appeared in a multitude of West End productions. Her theatre credits include: Carmen, u/s Charity in SWEET CHARITY at The Royal Exchange, Manchester, Miss Adelaide in GUYS AND DOLLS (Tel Aviv), Mimi and u/s Miss Adelaide in GUYS AND DOLLS (Phoenix Theatre, West End and UK Tour), u/s Mrs Wormwood and Mrs Phelps in MATILDA THE MUSICAL (Cambridge Theatre, West End), Pinkette, u/s Pinky and Mrs Cunningham in HAPPY DAYS THE MUSICAL (UK tour), Judy Turner u/s Cassie in A CHORUS LINE (London Palladium, West End), Featured dancer and u/s Madge in TOP HAT (UK tour and Aldwych Theatre,West End), featured vocalist in Ruthie Henshall's SOUNDS OF HOLLYWOOD (UK tour), Hunyak in CHICAGO (Cambridge Theatre, West End), ensemble and u/s Ali in MAMMA MIA (Prince of Wales, West End), Dinah in STARLIGHT EXPRESS (UK and Scandinavian tours) u/s Serena and Miss Bell in FAME (Aldwych Theatre, West End) Original cast of TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT (Victoria Palace Theatre, West End) and Silly Girl in DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (international tour).
Television includes: STRICTLY COME DANCING with the cast of TOP HAT, GMTV – LK Today, This Morning, Blue Peter, Children in Need, Tonight's the Night, Being Victoria Beckham (documentary)
GEORGINA HAGEN is an experienced West End performer and has appeared in West End productions and tours. Her theatre credits include: Nancy in the world premiere of Tim Minchin's new musical GROUNDHOG DAY (Old Vic, West End), Lead vocalist in THE JUDY GARLAND SONGBOOK (Uk Tour), Shelley Parker in BATBOY (Southwark Playhouse), Mistress in EVITA (Ljubljana Festival), Pearl and Dinah in STARLIGHT EXPRESS (Bochum), Meat in WE WILL ROCK YOU (UK Tour).
Workshops include: Ashley in LIKE ME THE MUSICAL and FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL. Television includes The series lead Lauren in BRITANNIA HIGH (ITV) and Rebecca Chalmers in THE STORY OF TRACY BEAKER (BBC).
BOOKING DETAILS:
Friday 28th April 2017, 10am to 5pm (Matilda)
The Emirates Academy
Saturday 29th April 2017, 10am to 5pm (We Will Rock You)
The Emirates Academy
Prices:
One Day Workshop, 600AED
Special Deal, 1000AED for two workshops (save 200AED)
Fees include all tuition, a t-shirt, certificate and photograph.
How to Apply
Places can be applied for online at www.westendworkshopsdxb.com An email will be sent to you to confirm application and with further instructions.
Contact
Popular Productions
***@popularproductions.com
