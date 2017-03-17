News By Tag
* Sap
* Cloud
* Upgrades
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Emergys invited to exhibit at the 2017 Vendor Shootout for ERP
Emergys Corp. is headquartered in the Research Triangle Park area of Raleigh, North Carolina with global presence in Mexico, Canada, and India. Emergys helps its global customers embark on the path to Digital Transformation with measured steps, powered by SAP technologies. Emergys' ERP solution, Advanced Enterprise Solution, is the leading on-ramp for transforming businesses with industry-proven best practice digital business processes, real-time data-driven decision-making, and higher productivity user interfaces for a mobile user-base. Emergys' ERP solution builds on the strength of SAP's HANA business process platform on the cloud platforms of our partners IBM and AWS. The Emergys solution dramatically accelerates ERP deployments to ensure a rapid Time to Market and ROI.
About VENDOR SHOOTOUT for ERP
Established in 2007, the Vendor Shootout™ for ERP is the nation's leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) software evaluation, comparison, and selection event. Geared toward ERP selection teams and decision makers for companies with manufacturing and/or distribution requirements, this premier event is ideal for businesses who are budgeting for or are currently evaluating an ERP software upgrade or replacement.
Moderated by Technology Evaluation Centers, the Vendor Shootout™ for ERP has served as the foundation that has helped hundreds of manufacturing and distribution organizations to jump-start their enterprise software selection process.
Who should attend?
Geared toward organizations in the manufacturing and/or distribution industries, this event is ideal for those currently budgeting for an upgrade or replacement of their current enterprise software solution.
This is a rare opportunity to get your ERP selection team together for a day-and-a-half focused on the top enterprise software Vendors in the world. What normally takes weeks of organization, coordination and planning can be all done at the Vendor Shootout™ for ERP.
Benefits
• FOCUS your selection team to see the functionality you know you need and perhaps some you didn't!
• CONSOLIDATE your efforts by seeing industry-leading enterprise software products under one roof.
• LEARN what a top ERP cloud application solution can mean for your organization.
• SHORTLIST top ERP cloud software with information that would otherwise take weeks to schedule, gather and decipher.
• NETWORK with like-minded businesses in your industry and share tips and success stories.
What to expect?
A comprehensive, content-rich agenda that includes both scripted ERP cloud software product demos from top vendors, as well as general session presentations that will provide essential insight to the enterprise software selection process.
Join Emergys at Their Vendor Exhibit
The Emergys team will be available to share information on how we are helping customers embark on the path of Digital Transformation using SAP ERP, Cloud, Mobility, and Analytics. The Emergys Analytics in the Cloud solution combines the power of BI and prediction, connected to your Enterprise systems to deliver the true story behind the numbers, driving insights to action. Explore how Emergys can help you leverage Digital to generate more revenues and get closer to your customers. The Emergys team will also discuss how to leverage Emergys Application Management Services for you to truly leverage your SAP ERP investment.
Register today! We hope to see you there - http://www.erpshootout.com/
Contact
David Robson
marketing@emergys.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse