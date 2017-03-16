News By Tag
Whitelabel ITSolutions Expands the Service Offerings of ServeYourSite
Whitelabel ITSolutions expands services to include Domain Hosting, VPS and many more services.
The integration of ServeYourSite to Whitelabel ITSolutions will make it so that Whitelabel ITSolutions is a one stop shop for any hosting solutions that clients may need. ServeYourSite's integration will now allow Whitelabel ITSolutions to bring clients Domain Hosting, Domain Registration, VPS Hosting along with Whitelabel ITSolutions' already extensive list of Managed Colocation options. Clients who are looking to Register Domains, have WordPress based site or simply just Full Managed VPS, are all services that can now be taken advantage of by clients using ServeYourSite Brand of Whitelabel ITSolutions.
With the new expanded capabilities of Whitelabel ITSolutions it creates a unique and competitive value proposition for customers looking for the right hosting solutions that save them time, money and stress.
Whitelabel ITSolutions is a leading provider managed services, dedicated server hosting as well as colocation out of their New Jersey Datacenter. Whitelabel ITSolutions serves clients of all sizes from all around the globe. Whether you are a small business, an individual, or an Enterprise Corporation, White Label IT Solutions is equipped to provide the best colocation or server solution. A customer oriented company, Whitelabel ITSolutions provides the same VIP treatment to all of their clients.
Whitelabel ITSolutions
