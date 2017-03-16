News By Tag
Syntech Expands…moving to new premises in Johannesburg in March 2017
Leading IT distributor Syntech – which celebrates its 15th year in business – has signed a deal for new offices in Johannesburg as part of its expansion programme which was outlined in 2011.
Syntech has developed a reputation for introducing and building excellent brands in South Africa and developing the market through an innovative approach to business.
In 2011, CEO Craig Nowitz quoted: "We are expecting to grow our revenue, and are in the process of embarking on an expansion programme that will see us expand and diversify our product range and market focus, as well as moving into larger premises during the first quarter of 2012."
Not only did Syntech move into new premises in Cape Town, but opened new offices in Johannesburg, Midrand in September 2014. The expansion into Gauteng was in keeping with sustaining Syntech's significant growth over the past four years and was a necessary step.
Two years down the road and the Johannesburg office is now relocating to a larger building – including larger warehouse facilities.
Syntech will invest more as it grows, says Nowitz. "Our new Midrand facility will enable us to provide 8X more local stockholding and will be supported with an expanding fleet of delivery vehicles." Syntech's headcount in Gauteng has doubled since inception and is expected to grow by a further 20 people in the next 18 months. "Marketing support and reseller focussed initiatives remain a key part of our growth strategy and we look forward to building even closer relationships with our partners, enabling them to deliver more," Says Nowitz.
The new office and warehouse, located at 28 Tsessebe Crescent, Corporate Park South, Randjes Park in Midrand, started operating on 1 March 2017 and Syntech Resellers have been invited to a roof wetting party on the 16th March.
"We are really excited about the growing number of reseller partners that we work with as well as the availability of our products through more channels," says Ryan Martyn, Sales and Marketing Director of Syntech. "Our online platform continues to evolve and has been allocated several hundred thousand rands to our annual online budget for ongoing development,"
Our Focus remains on supporting our reseller relationships (http://www.syntech.co.za/
Results from the Channelwise survey found that Syntech was the clear market leader in the following categories according to resellers: In the recent Channelwise Awards, voted for by resellers, Syntech won all four service categories:
• Ease of doing business
• Stockholding, logistics and delivery
• Credit Availability
• Channel programme
Syntech Overview
Syntech was established in 2002. Our product ranges are sourced from a variety of international manufacturers. We distribute a number of top brands and distribute an extensive range of computer related products throughout sub-Saharan Africa.
Our objective is to create solutions. We have developed our product range by offering complete solutions with several focused products that cater for individual reseller requirements. Our long-standing relationships with our suppliers ensure that we provide products which have been developed in accordance with market demands.
