 
News By Tag
* Syntech
* Jhb
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cape Town
  Western Cape
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716


Syntech Expands…moving to new premises in Johannesburg in March 2017

Leading IT distributor Syntech – which celebrates its 15th year in business – has signed a deal for new offices in Johannesburg as part of its expansion programme which was outlined in 2011.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Syntech
* Jhb

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Cape Town - Western Cape - South Africa

Subject:
* Events

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Established in 2002, Syntech has continued to source and introduce the world's leading products, catering for several industries and operating in multiple vertical markets. With the particular focus placed on providing value added service and support to mass retail, niche retail, online retail, Value-added channel resellers, managed service providers, security and surveillance as well as Apple resellers.

Syntech has developed a reputation for introducing and building excellent brands in South Africa and developing the market through an innovative approach to business.

In 2011, CEO Craig Nowitz quoted: "We are expecting to grow our revenue, and are in the process of embarking on an expansion programme that will see us expand and diversify our product range and market focus, as well as moving into larger premises during the first quarter of 2012."

Not only did Syntech move into new premises in Cape Town, but opened new offices in Johannesburg, Midrand in September 2014. The expansion into Gauteng was in keeping with sustaining Syntech's significant growth over the past four years and was a necessary step.

Two years down the road and the Johannesburg office is now relocating to a larger building – including larger warehouse facilities.

Syntech will invest more as it grows, says Nowitz. "Our new Midrand facility will enable us to provide 8X more local stockholding and will be supported with an expanding fleet of delivery vehicles." Syntech's headcount in Gauteng has doubled since inception and is expected to grow by a further 20 people in the next 18 months. "Marketing support and reseller focussed initiatives remain a key part of our growth strategy and we look forward to building even closer relationships with our partners, enabling them to deliver more," Says Nowitz.

The new office and warehouse, located at 28 Tsessebe Crescent, Corporate Park South, Randjes Park in Midrand, started operating on 1 March 2017 and Syntech Resellers have been invited to a roof wetting party on the 16th March.

"We are really excited about the growing number of reseller partners that we work with as well as the availability of our products through more channels," says Ryan Martyn, Sales and Marketing Director of Syntech. "Our online platform continues to evolve and has been allocated several hundred thousand rands to our annual online budget for ongoing development," Martyn says. "We have several new exciting tools that we are busy with and will continue to refine our online user experience through feedback from our resellers." We have tried to understand the markets that our resellers work in and build solution categories that help them to add more value to their customers, with the improved user experience for mobile access. Syntech's resellers can expect to see some exciting changes going live before Easter 2017.

Our Focus remains on supporting our reseller relationships (http://www.syntech.co.za/where-to-buy/) and empowering them to deliver more value to their customers. We remain focused on selected brands (http://www.syntech.co.za/brands/) and it appears that our customers recognise our unique value offering. In the recent Channelwise Awards, Syntech ranked significantly higher than any of its competitors in all areas relating to customer experience.

Results from the Channelwise survey found that Syntech was the clear market leader in the following categories according to resellers: In the recent Channelwise Awards, voted for by resellers, Syntech won all four service categories:

Ease of doing business
Stockholding, logistics and delivery
Credit Availability
Channel programme

Syntech Overview

Syntech was established in 2002. Our product ranges are sourced from a variety of international manufacturers. We distribute a number of top brands and distribute an extensive range of computer related products throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

Our objective is to create solutions. We have developed our product range by offering complete solutions with several focused products that cater for individual reseller requirements. Our long-standing relationships with our suppliers ensure that we provide products which have been developed in accordance with market demands. Our distribution-orientated business structure and advanced logistics system ensure that all our clients can expect and be assured of cost-effective solutions being delivered on time. For further information, please visit www.syntech.co.za  or contact us on sales@syntech.co.za  +27 21 514 5300

Media Contact
Kimberley
***@syntech.co.za
End
Source:
Email:***@syntech.co.za Email Verified
Tags:Syntech, Jhb
Industry:Event
Location:Cape Town - Western Cape - South Africa
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Syntech News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share