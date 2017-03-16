Toshali Sands Cool Summer And Monsoon Packages

Contact

-- Puri is the popularly known and most frequently visited city of Orissa. It has been famous across the globe for various reasons that are its sightseeing places, glorious history, diversity of cultures and people. All these factors have largely contributed in promoting the tourism in Orissa.Toshali Sands Resorts Puri is the first four star resort that started its operations a couple of decades back. Since then the resort has been successful to mark itself as a hallmark in the industry. The resort is beautifully located on the Konark Marine drive to bring you an enriching experience of Balighai Beach and at the same time you also get the beautiful view of the Balukhanda Reserve Forest which is a delight to experience from resort.Toshali Sands Resorts has a wide array of indoor and outdoor venues that adds amazing charm to your vacations. The resort has a wide range of rooms which have been designed to provide you the finest comforts on your vacations and are well equipped with the finest facilities that you desire on your holidays. The available varieties of rooms are Villas, Executive Villas, Cottages, Deluxe Rooms, and Executive Deluxe Room.The other exciting facilities that are available in the resort for your pleasurable stay are Ayurvedic Massage, Yoga, Gym, Swimming Pool, Sauna, Children's Park, Pool Table, Tennis and Badminton Courts. At the same time to add some delicious flavours there is an ethnic restaurant and a bar available in the resort. The expert chefs in the resort takes pride in serving the most delighting flavours of the local, national and international food. The bar at the same time is well equipped with the premium quality liquor brands manufactured by the leading Indian and foreign brands. The variety of refreshing flavours of mock-tails adds amusement to the time spent with family and friends.To give you some exciting reasons to visit Puri in your next vacations the resort has many exciting summer and monsoon packages at Toshali Sands Puri. These packages are available in different variants to match up with the expectations of their guests. The packages include your comfortable stay, complimentary meals, sightseeing and other entertainment facilities to keep you entertained throughout your stay.These days it is always a nice thing to make your advance bookings for your vacation to avoid any last moment rush or inconvenience, especially when you plan to stay at a most premium resort. To make your online bookings all you need is a working internet connection and with simple to follow steps you can easily make your holiday booking. Or else you can call on the available number for offline bookings and for any further assistance.