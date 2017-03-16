 
Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Innovative Travel Concept With An Impact Speeds Up Its Expansion In Asia & Africa

I Like Local launches a crowdfunding campaign on Start Some Good to take their innovative travel concept to the next level. It doesn't only respond to a new travel trend, it also creates direct benefits for local communities in Asia and Africa.
 
 
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- "While tourism in Africa and Asia is on the rise, most local people don't sufficiently benefit from the tourism economy," says Sanne Meijboom, the founder and CEO of I Like Local. "For every $100 spent by tourists in a developing country, only $5 remain in the host community. At the same time there are more travelers looking for immersive travel experiences with social impact. This is where we come in." - she continues.

A few years ago, Sanne quit her job and invested all of her own savings into building the I Like Local platform. Through this platform you can directly connect with locals in Asia and Africa and book stays and experiences. For example, you can stay on an organic farm in Nepal, fish with a local fisherman in Sri Lanka or have a home dinner with a family in Kenya.

Not only can travelers connect and get a peek into local life, they directly support them. 100% of the money asked by the locals for the experiences is directly paid to them.

"We believe in the transformational power of travel and want to bridge the gap between cultures and bring people together to create deeper connections and lasting memories. What we have accomplished so far is wonderful, but we need to scale our impact further and engage more travelers. By supporting I Like Local on Start Some Good, people can create a positive impact for people in Asia and Africa and be part of a new travel movement."

Visit I Like Local's https://startsomegood.com/travelwithpurpose to see their crowdfunding project, hear the founder's message and learn more about the service that is changing the way we travel.

ABOUT I LIKE LOCAL

I Like Local platform was founded by Sanne Meijboom and is currently headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. It is offering authentic local travel experiences in 18 countries in Asia and Africa, supporting over 1,300 locals and serving more than 14,500 travelers. It has been acknowledged on BBC, Forbes, Travel + Leisure and many more outlets. For more information visit http://www.i-likelocal.com/

