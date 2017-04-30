 
Enjoy Up to 59% Off on Accommodation at BE Grand Resort Bohol

BE GRAND RESORT in Panglao Island, Bohol, Philippines launches 2 new promos that provide the best value accommodation in the city, along with further perks. These deals sit right on the budget and can be booked directly from the hotel website.
 
 
PANGLAO ISLAND, Philippines - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Bohol, PHILIPPINES — BE GRAND RESORT in Panglao Island, Bohol, Philippines launches 2 new promos that provide the best value accommodation in the city, along with further perks. These deals sit right on the budget and can be booked directly from the hotel website.

Here are more details:

1. Limited Deals

Booking Period: Until April 30, 2017

Stay Period: Up to March 31, 2018

2. Early Bird Specials

Treat: 59% room discount

Condition: Book 45 days before check-in date

Booking Period: Until February 28, 2018

Stay Period: Up to March 31, 2018

Both rate plans have the following inclusions:

- Breakfast (Children from aged 4 and below are free of charge; 50% of the breakfast rate applies for children aged 5 to 12)

- Free Wi-Fi access

- Free use of kayak and stand-up paddle)

- Full use of swimming pool, beach, gym, and game room)

- Free parking

- New Years Eve Dinner and Party (applies for stays on December 31, 2017)

To reserve a room, go tohttp://www.begrandresort-bohol.com/and click the "Check availability and prices" links and buttons. This will launch the reservation engine powered by DirectWithHotels. This booking system is protected and secured by DigiCert and Trustwave. Guests will receive notice of instant confirmation when the applicable prepayment has been processed. Promo details may change without prior notice, but terms and conditions of successful bookings will still be upheld.

BE Grand Resort is designed for those who prefer the tranquility and peace of a place within a splendid natural setting. This private retreat offers:

- 189 beautifully designed Panglao Island accommodations that are fitted with an air-conditioning, a 39-inch flat screen television with cable networks, separate rain shower enclosure and bathtub, Wi-Fi Internet access, NDD/IDD phone, and safe safe;

- 5 dining venues: The Food Hall, Bridge Bar, The Monkey Bar, The Lune, and The Boathouse;

- highly trained therapists that provide expert massage treatments, foot spas, and body scrubs; and

- a dive center for those who wish to explore the rich underwater scenes near the locale of Bohol locale.

To know more about the fulfilling vacations to be had at BE Grand Resort in Panglao Island, Bohol, visit http://www.begrandresort-bohol.com/.

BE Grand Resort

Bgy. Danao, Panglao Island

Bohol, 6340, Philippines

Phone Number: 63-38-412 9000

***

AboutDirectWithHotels

DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/105986890039071165998/.
