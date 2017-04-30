News By Tag
Enjoy Up to 59% Off on Accommodation at BE Grand Resort Bohol
BE GRAND RESORT in Panglao Island, Bohol, Philippines launches 2 new promos that provide the best value accommodation in the city, along with further perks. These deals sit right on the budget and can be booked directly from the hotel website.
Here are more details:
1. Limited Deals
Booking Period: Until April 30, 2017
Stay Period: Up to March 31, 2018
2. Early Bird Specials
Treat: 59% room discount
Condition: Book 45 days before check-in date
Booking Period: Until February 28, 2018
Stay Period: Up to March 31, 2018
Both rate plans have the following inclusions:
- Breakfast (Children from aged 4 and below are free of charge; 50% of the breakfast rate applies for children aged 5 to 12)
- Free Wi-Fi access
- Free use of kayak and stand-up paddle)
- Full use of swimming pool, beach, gym, and game room)
- Free parking
- New Years Eve Dinner and Party (applies for stays on December 31, 2017)
To reserve a room, go tohttp://www.begrandresort-
BE Grand Resort is designed for those who prefer the tranquility and peace of a place within a splendid natural setting. This private retreat offers:
- 189 beautifully designed Panglao Island accommodations that are fitted with an air-conditioning, a 39-inch flat screen television with cable networks, separate rain shower enclosure and bathtub, Wi-Fi Internet access, NDD/IDD phone, and safe safe;
- 5 dining venues: The Food Hall, Bridge Bar, The Monkey Bar, The Lune, and The Boathouse;
- highly trained therapists that provide expert massage treatments, foot spas, and body scrubs; and
- a dive center for those who wish to explore the rich underwater scenes near the locale of Bohol locale.
To know more about the fulfilling vacations to be had at BE Grand Resort in Panglao Island, Bohol, visit http://www.begrandresort-
BE Grand Resort
Bgy. Danao, Panglao Island
Bohol, 6340, Philippines
Phone Number: 63-38-412 9000
***
