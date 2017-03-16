News By Tag
National Telephone Answering Service Introduces Larger Corporate Call Packages
A reputable call center, Edwards Answering Service announces a larger corporate call package for clients who have a large volume of inbound calls. The new more robust call package can help keep costs more manageable for high call volume customers.
Messages can be sent to personnel via text messaging or email. Clients can also have phone calls patched directly to any phone number they want. This can greatly help some organizations streamline phone calls and help filter out some of the less important calls that eat up time. Their call center services are great for companies that want to have their phones answered at all hours or just part of the time. Customers can easily turn the forwarding feature on and off at any time.
Call center companies are plentiful, but only a few have the longevity and reputation of Edwards Answering Service. They are family owned and have been in business for over six decades. Not many businesses can say that, it's truly is a testament to their superior customer service and quality standards.
If you're looking for business ideas, Edwards offers several services that can help with establishing quality protocol. They offer an appointment scheduling service and a reservation setting service. Clients have the choice of secure text messaging as well that is fully compliant.
Edwards offers multiple packages depending upon the clients specific needs. Their helpful staff will even help customize a package as well. No matter the size of the company, nor type of industry, they have the ability to manage all inbound phone calls. Customers can even log into an online portal to efficiently track all phone calls and what actions were taken.
Managers looking to find new ways to increase productivity, without the expense of hiring new employees should call Edwards for a no cost initial consultation. They will help determine the best solutions for your particular company. Visit www.edwardsansweringservice.com or call them at the phone number listed herein.
Gary Edwards
1-800-606-3273
***@edwardsansweringservice.com
