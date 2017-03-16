News By Tag
Theaterworks USA's The Lightning Thief at Adelphi University on April 2 at 3:00 p.m
A musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's hit novel by Theaterworks USA
Rick Riordan's The Lightning Thief tells the story of Percy Jackson, a misfit kid who keeps encountering the mythological monsters and gods of Mount Olympus. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen, Percy becomes the prime suspect. He has 10 days to find and return Zeus's stolen property and bring peace to a warring Mount Olympus. For him to succeed, Percy must do more than catch the true thief: he must come to terms with the father who abandoned him, solve the riddle of the Oracle and unravel a treachery more powerful than the gods themselves.
Featured in this Theaterworks USA production is Ani Djirdjirian '16, a graduate of Adelphi's Department of Music. Djirdjirian, who signed with Theaterworks USA in November, will play Sally and other characters in The Lightning Thief, which has been touring the East Coast since January. Djirdjirian was a regular performer in Adelphi's popular Best of Broadway series as well as other performances.
Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations by Rob Rokicki
Book by Joe Tracz
Adapted from the book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan
AUPAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale and are priced at $20, with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves nearly 7,500 national and international students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
