NewCloud Networks Expands Cloud Services Internationally
NewCloud Networks has expanded its cloud services abroad with the deployment of two European Data Centers
Both the Interxion Frankfurt and Dussledorf Data Centers offer a 99.999% availability SLA and 24X7X365 support. The central location of these Data Centers is ideal for extending NewCloud's services across Europe. The Dusseldorf Data Center is strategically located 150 miles from Frankfurt, providing geographic diversity and optimal distance for a backup and disaster recovery site for the Frankfurt Data Center.
"After servicing North America for over 29 years, moving abroad was the next logical step." Said Sam V. Kumar, President of NewCloud Networks. "Germany is the first of many international countries we hope to establish a presence in over the next few years. We are very proud of the hard work that our Sales and Engineering team has put in to make this dream a reality and we look forward to bringing NewCloud's best in breed cloud services internationally."
This European expansion comes as a result of a large demand for services abroad from NewCloud's customers. It also realizes the beginning of one of NewCloud's long-time growth initiatives.
For more information on NewCloud Networks or to find out more about NewCloud's international Ultra-Low Latency Network, please contact Ian Eldridge
About NewCloud Networks: Founded in 1988, NewCloud Networks (NCN) is a nationwide cloud computing and communications provider specializing in hybrid cloud, cloud desktops, backup and disaster recovery, and hosted PBX. 2,500+ customers and 2,000+ sales partners choose NewCloud for the trust that comes from an established, financially stable, and transparent cloud company. NCN delivers real value, maximum uptime and performance, and solutions that are customized to customer needs. NewCloud's unified cloud platform is SOC, HIPAA, and PCI compliant and features best-of-breed solutions that are priced competitively against commodity cloud offerings. The guiding principle – take care of customers, partners and employees and everything else will take care of itself – has led to a 95% cloud customer retention rate to date.
Ian Eldridge
***@newcloudnetworks.com
