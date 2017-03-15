CS Odessa Announces Windows 10 User Interface Solution for ConceptDraw PRO

The new solution for ConceptDraw PRO v11 provides developers of Windows applications with extensive new libraries and objects to assist in GUI interface prototyping of new Windows applications.

-- CS Odessa is pleased to announce the new professional graphical user interface solution for ConceptDraw PRO v11, which is now available in ConceptDraw Solution Park. The new Windows 10 User Interface Solution provides a great toolset for developers and software product management professionals who use ConceptDraw PRO in their prototyping work. The new solution provides graphical user interface elements, GUI patterns, and application icons that greatly simplify user interface likeness studies for Windows applications.The Windows 10 User Interface Solution has been added to ConceptDraw PRO at no charge to users of ConceptDraw PRO v11. The ConceptDraw product line is known for constantly adding value to its products. These new additions to the ConceptDraw Solution Park are for current users of ConceptDraw PRO v11, our latest edition in the ConceptDraw product line.ConceptDraw PRO v11 is compatible with Apple macOS and Microsoft Windows. ConceptDraw PRO retails for $199 USD. ConceptDraw PRO v11 is included in ConceptDraw Office v4 which retails for $499 USD.Find out more about ConceptDraw Products and Solutions here:Windows 10 User Interface Solution — contains vector stencil libraries for designing high standard user interfaces for Windows applications.ConceptDraw PRO v11 — business graphics and diagramming product (compatible with MS Visio file format).ConceptDraw MINDMAP v9 — brainstorming, planning, and mind mapping software (compatible with MS Office applications)http://www.conceptdraw.com/products/mind-mapConceptDraw PROJECT v8 — project and resource management tool (compatible with MS Project).http://www.conceptdraw.com/products/project-management-softwareConceptDraw Office v4 — powerful and economical business suite that contains the entire ConceptDraw Desktop Product line.http://www.conceptdraw.com/products/officeConceptDraw Solution Park — an online collection of visual solutions designed to provide productivity increasing solutions for all ConceptDraw products.http://www.conceptdraw.com/solution-parkConceptDraw PLAN — an online project management service (upload and collaborate ConceptDraw PROJECT files).http://www.conceptdraw.com/products/project-management-onlineOperating Systems Supported• OS X 10.10, 10.11 (Yosemite, El Capitan) and macOS Sierra (10.12)• Microsoft Windows 7, 8.1, and 10About CS OdessaFounded in 1993, Computer Systems Odessa supplies cross-platform productivity tools and graphic technologies to professional and corporate users around the world. With headquarters in Odessa, Ukraine, and a U.S. office in San Jose, California, CS Odessa sells internationally in over 150 countries, both directly and through resellers. The ConceptDraw line of products has won numerous awards and is used by hundreds of thousands, including Fortune 500 companies, U.S. Federal Government agencies, small and medium businesses, and students and educators around the globe.