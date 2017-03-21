News By Tag
Tatum Hood Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates
Manager, Ryan Cox, expresses his excitement of Mr. Hood's affiliation by saying, "Mr. Hood is a very welcomed addition to our team in Dallas. He possesses strong communication skills and is immensely knowledgeable of the market and area. I'm certain Mr. Hood will build his business even stronger here with RE/MAX DFW Associates."
"I wanted to move my business to RE/MAX DFW Associates because they offer the very best resources for their agents and an excellent platform for me to deliver my abilities to make quick decisions and negotiations for my clients," said. Mr. Hood.
Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Mr. Hood moved to the DFW metroplex five years ago with his wife, Denicia and three children. When time permits, Mr. Hood enjoys flying airplanes, fishing and traveling.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Tatum Hood can be contacted at the Dallas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214.818.4110 or via email at Tatum.Hood@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.
Page Updated Last on: Mar 21, 2017