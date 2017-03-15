News By Tag
POS buyers guides aim to easy buying process
Newly launched point of sale display buyers guides are designed to help buyers choose the right product "each time, every time", according to the company behind them.
The company manufacture around 2000 point of sale products and believe some customers' need some actionable advice on making sensible buying choices as MD Mike Wright pointed out this week "For example we sell over 65 different types of snap frames – with variations in colour, size, frame profile, frame shape etc – even we get confused at times! The guides are short & concise and aim to help people make informed buying decisions."
The guides will also help with after care and budget and are aimed at retailers, the catering & hotel sectors, shopfitters and retail designers.
Mike continued "We want to add value for our customers – and ensuring their purchases last & look good for as long as possible is an obvious way to do this, so there is help on aftercare and maintenance.
"And everyone is cost conscious – so we explain how to make any budget stretch as far as possible. For example we offer 10% off order value when people join our mailing list – and we also have multi-buy discounts across the range for bulk purchases with savings of up to 50%."
Wrights Plastics GPX is based in West Bromwich and have almost 50 years' experience in acrylic manufacture across a range of sectors.
The guides can be accessed at http://www.gpxgroup.com/
