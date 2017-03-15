News By Tag
CII & SIS-Tech GURU Awards conducted on 6th March 2015
CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) and Sagar Institute of Science and Technology (SISTec) came together and organized second edition of CII SIS-Tech GURU Awards.
All the faculties of engineering were accessed through an online test which was conducted a day before, on 5th march, 2017. The selected faculty as a best member in every stream was then honored with a citation along with the cash prize of 25,000, the very next day in an Award Ceremony.
Owner of SureVin, Mr. Abhishek Gupta was present there as an important guest. It was an honor to be present there in the felicitation ceremony of hard working faculties and Guru's of the state, according to him.
A guru has the ability to shape the future of his students. They are the mentors behind a student's life. They are not restricted to teach only subjects but they also teach life lessons like discipline and morality. The best faculties are the ones which students remember for their lifetime.
In engineering student's life, this relationship of faculty with student becomes even more important because they spend more than 5-7 hours in a day with each other for about 4 years. A best teaching builds all other professions in the world.
This dynamic world is ever changing & with it, imparting knowledge has become quite challenging as faculties need to create a balance between traditional curriculums and keep the students updated with required skills by the industry.
CII felt that there is a huge need for the collaboration of the institute industry on regular intervals to better understand the industry requirements. CII organizes interactions, seminars, industrial visits under this very initiative on regular basis.
This award felicitation of CII-SIS-Tech targets to recognize the efforts made by the facilities & professors around the state. Earlier edition was a success and this year they came up with the second one. The event has gained momentum and response nationally giving them immense pleasure to be a part of second edition.
