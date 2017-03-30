 
News By Tag
* Indoor Air Pollution
* Asthma
* Air Purifier
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130


Asthmatics Can Now Enjoy Big Savings from CareforAir

 
 
CareforAir Rainbow Breezer
CareforAir Rainbow Breezer
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Indoor Air Pollution
Asthma
Air Purifier

Industry:
Health

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

LONDON - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- CareforAir has recently implemented a new discounted price for its CareforAir Rainbow Breezer, to benefit both new and existing customers, in order to make the Breezer more affordable.

To the delight of many, people who have a family member that is suffering from allergies and other respiratory disease looking for an affordable air purifier can now take advantage of the new offering from CareforAir as the release is now officially announced.

Now people with a smaller budget can now enjoy fresh and clean air 24 hours a day. CareforAir decided to do this because they want the customers to get the benefits of the CareforAir Rainbow Breezer for a lower much affordable price.

CareforAir is proud to unveil the new discounted price for existing and new CareforAir Rainbow Breezer customers. The company has always stayed true to its goals as the Rainbow Breezer is specifically designed to improve the quality of indoor air to assist people with Asthma.

When asked to provide greater insight on the subject, Heather, Owner at CareforAir said: "We decided to put the Breezer on sale for the next few months so everyone can get a very high-quality air purifier for a lower price. "

CareforAir has made a point of listening to its customers and taking feedback wherever possible. This is how the company makes sure that the needs of the customers buying the Rainbow Breezer are being satisfied.

CareforAir has been a slow and steadily growing merchant on Amazon UK which Heather is immensely proud of, with the business being operational now for more than 10 years.

Interested parties who would like to be among the first to experience the discounted price of the CareforAir Rainbow Breezer can check the product page here: https://goo.gl/k8rJbz

People are also encouraged to check out the company profile on Amazon UK to see the other products with discounted prices that the company sells by clicking here: http://bit.ly/CareforAir
End
Source:
Email:***@concept2commerce.com
Posted By:***@concept2commerce.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CareforAir PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share