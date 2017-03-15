News By Tag
Willis Programs' RecycleGuard Program - Insurance for Recyclers
For over 20 years, Willis Programs' RecycleGuard insurance program, has been a leading provider of insurance for recyclers.
RecycleGuard has been endorsed by the Institute of Scrap Recycling Institutes (ISRI) since 2000, and has funded millions of dollars towards ISRI safety initiatives. Several providers have come and gone, while RecycleGuard has remained committed to the industry.
Created for the recycling business by those that know it best, the program's dedicated underwriting team has processed over 15,000 claims and has completed over 4,000 risk management visits to scrap yards. Turn to RecycleGuard for exceptional client service and a comprehensive insurance solution to meet the needs of yourclient's recycling operation.
This insurance for recyclers program is administered by Willis Programs and written by a leading provider of specialty insurance, rated A u (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co. For more information on the services and products offered by RecycleGuard, and to learn more about the best ways to address insurable business risks specific to the recycling industry, please visit www.recycleguard.com or contact Underwriting Manager, Susan M. Diecidue, (603) 334-3019 or at susan.m.diecidue@
About Willis Programs
Willis Programs serves commercial insurance brokers throughout the United States with over 30 unique insurance programs serving a range of businesses, from auto dealers to well drillers.
Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Willis Programs has a staff of 200 dedicated professionals. Additional Willis Programs locations include Salt Lake City, Utah; Hartford, Connecticut;
Willis Programs is committed to providing first class client service with a sense of urgency, professionalism and integrity. The company can assemble a full range of coverage including Property, Inland Marine, General Liability, Workers' Compensation, D&O, Professional Liability, Auto, and Umbrella Liability. Willis Programs is an active member of the Target Markets Program Administrators Association and has been a proud recipient of the Target Markets Best Practices Designation since 2008.
A complete list of program offerings can be found at http://www.willisprograms.com
Contact
Christina Brown
christina.brown@
