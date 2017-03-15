 
News By Tag
* Bridge Global
* SEAP
* Enterpriseapps
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* East Brunswick
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

Samsung onboards BRIDGE GLOBAL as a Silver partner to its Samsung Enterprise Alliance Program (SEAP)

SEAP allows partners to access and develop enhanced device features, create better apps for Samsung mobile devices.
 
 
SEAP_Silver-Partner-bridgeglobal
SEAP_Silver-Partner-bridgeglobal
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Bridge Global
SEAP
Enterpriseapps

Industry:
Software

Location:
East Brunswick - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Partnerships

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Bridge Global attains silver partnership with Samsung through the prestigious Samsung Enterprise Alliance Program, SEAP (https://seap.samsung.com/partner/de5e1f31-f268-11e6-a7c2-0afb2743865b). Bridge has strong history developing applications for Samsung Android-based mobile phones and tablets with this new partnership even complex seamless integrations become possible, resulting in better and more efficient application development for its clients. Bridge is also pleased with the fact that the developer and business community appreciates and acknowledges our partnership efforts.

George Joseph, Country Manager – Americas, Bridge Global states, "We are excited to have joined this elite group after a strong vetting process and it is really great to be part of the Samsung ecosystem. We are looking forward to increase market presence in the enterprise mobile solutions for industry vertical that requires demanding compliance and data privacy laws."

What are the main benefits of SEAP?

The SEAP partnership provides exclusive access to development tools, extended set of Enterprise SDKs, and supporting resources which offer access to specific Samsung device features. As a partner there exclusive tools and resources help partners to develop groundbreaking features into applications for commercial use. The Online technical support from Samsung especially for their military-grade Knox Platform is yet another benefit of the SEAP program. It gives exclusive access to developer forums and direct support from Samsung experts.

About Bridge

Bridge Global is a global IT Solutions Provider that has its roots in the Netherlands and has grown from strength to strength to provide software solutions for businesses worldwide. Our customers are stable and ambitious software companies/departments who have trouble finding talented programmers to scale up their business. We find the right team for the right position and support customers to collaborate with their colleagues remotely. You can read more about what moves us on our blog (www.bridge-global.com/blog) and on our website (http://www.bridge-global.com/). You can see faces and stories on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Bridge.Global.IT.Solutions/) and videos on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK8W_PNXf064f8oBa86uv6Q).

Media Contact
Shintu Manuel
info@bridge-global.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bridge-global.com Email Verified
Tags:Bridge Global, SEAP, Enterpriseapps
Industry:Software
Location:East Brunswick - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bridge Global PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share