News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Samsung onboards BRIDGE GLOBAL as a Silver partner to its Samsung Enterprise Alliance Program (SEAP)
SEAP allows partners to access and develop enhanced device features, create better apps for Samsung mobile devices.
George Joseph, Country Manager – Americas, Bridge Global states, "We are excited to have joined this elite group after a strong vetting process and it is really great to be part of the Samsung ecosystem. We are looking forward to increase market presence in the enterprise mobile solutions for industry vertical that requires demanding compliance and data privacy laws."
What are the main benefits of SEAP?
The SEAP partnership provides exclusive access to development tools, extended set of Enterprise SDKs, and supporting resources which offer access to specific Samsung device features. As a partner there exclusive tools and resources help partners to develop groundbreaking features into applications for commercial use. The Online technical support from Samsung especially for their military-grade Knox Platform is yet another benefit of the SEAP program. It gives exclusive access to developer forums and direct support from Samsung experts.
About Bridge
Bridge Global is a global IT Solutions Provider that has its roots in the Netherlands and has grown from strength to strength to provide software solutions for businesses worldwide. Our customers are stable and ambitious software companies/departments who have trouble finding talented programmers to scale up their business. We find the right team for the right position and support customers to collaborate with their colleagues remotely. You can read more about what moves us on our blog (www.bridge-
Media Contact
Shintu Manuel
info@bridge-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse