Carla R Jenkins Debuts a New More About Me Video

-- Today Carla R Jenkins has debuted a new short 30-second 'More about Me' video. In it, Jenkins highlights her project management licenses, work experience and how she can help a company save time, money, energy and frustration. The 30-second video has more portability across different social media channels. Currently, Twitter only accepts 30-second videos. The video can now be posted across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn (once it's converted to YouTube) and Pinterest. Social media is a big driver in spreading her message. Now this new video will be distributed across all of these platforms starting today.I shot this 'More about Me' video to stimulate more work collaborations. Video and livestreaming drive a lot of my collaborations and I want to generate even more. This new 'More About Me' video will accomplish just that!https://youtu.be/s2YrWJf3PlgCarla R Jenkins, the CEO of Phenomena Corporation, a Washington, DC- based project management consultancy. She is a two-time Amazon bestselling author of Expand Your Personal Brand and HER Chronicles 2. Moreover, Jenkins has been selected as a Sn.ips Social Media Network participant. Sn.ips is a social media campaign which connects bloggers with businesses for marketing campaigns.In addition, Jenkins is a stellar expert specializing in business, branding, project management and positive change management. Carla R Jenkins is a business visionary and trailblazer who coaches and leads organizations and individuals in meeting their business, economics, branding and project management needs. Furthermore, in 10 years' work experience, Ms. Jenkins has received 4 promotions in 10 years. She is also the chief blogger for PositivityChange, a positive change management blog, and PM.Expert, a project management blog.