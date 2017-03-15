 
DTI Management Partners with TicketNetwork to Present Ticket Summit 2017

The premier conference and trade show for the live event ticketing industry July 11 to 13 at The Venetian in Las Vegas
 
 
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Ticket Summit (http://registration.ticketsummit.org/ehome/ticketsummit2016/312467/), the leading conference and trade show for ticketing and live entertainment professionals, today announced that this year's event to be held from July 11-13 at The Venetian in Las Vegas, will be co-presented by DTI Management (http://www.dtimanagement.com/) and TicketNetwork (http://www.ticketnetwork.com/).

The conference will bring together over 800 attendees from all areas of the live event ticketing industry, from ticket brokers and entrepreneurs who are just getting started in the ticket business to seasoned veterans and industry leaders with years of experience and a vast network of contacts. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend panel sessions about the ticketing industry, network with other ticketing professionals and have a better understanding of how to grow their business. In addition, this year's event will feature an exciting series of practical workshops for entrepreneurs, where experts will provide advice on "nuts and bolts" issues such as finance, insurance and legal considerations.

TicketNetwork has been presenting the Ticket Summit conference annually since 2006, and is a leading online ticket exchange for events and an innovative technology solutions provider for both ticket buyers and sellers. With a comprehensive selection of more than $5 billion in ticket inventory, TicketNetwork's extensive ticket marketplace provides much sought-after tickets to concert, sporting, and theater events worldwide.

"We are pleased to welcome back DTI to Ticket Summit, but this time as a partner," says Don Vaccaro, CEO of TicketNetwork. "Curtis Cheng and his team were a pleasure to work with at last year's Ticket Summit when they were a co-sponsor and were a key asset in strengthening our attendees' connection to the ticketing industry. I am looking forward to collaborating with DTI in making this year's Ticket Summit the best one to date."

DTI Management is a full-service inventory management solution for ticket brokers. Through its proprietary software platform, a strong suite of services (including inventory management, distribution and fulfillment logistics) and its unique ticket partnership model, DTI helps ticket brokers and intellectual property owners (sports teams, music artists, event producers, promoters, venues) maximize their profits on live event ticketing.

"DTI is thrilled to co-present this year's Ticket Summit alongside TicketNetwork," said Cheng. "We decided to step into a bigger role this year, because of our belief that this conference is fertile ground for the discussion of the ever-changing dynamics in our industry—not to mention a showcase for the newest technologies, and a great opportunity to meet and get to know the wide spectrum of people who work in our industry. From brokers, to technology companies, to industry vets and newcomers, they are all here. I'd also like to thank Don for inviting DTI to partner with TicketNetwork as co-presenters at this year's event. This is going to be an exciting year for both companies."

Past keynote speakers at Ticket Summit include Marcus Lemonis (host of CNBC's hit show The Profit), legendary baseball manager and Hall of FamerJoe Torre and Shark Tank's Daymond John. Previous panelists include representatives of Arizona Coyotes, eBay, Facebook, Forbes, Google, Live Nation, Madison Square Garden, Ticketmaster and Yahoo! in addition to representatives of DTI and TicketNetwork.

For more information and to register for Ticket Summit 2017, visit www.TicketSummit.org.  Limited sponsorships and exhibitor opportunities are still available. For more information about sponsoring or exhibiting at the conference, email info@ticketsummit.org.

###

About Ticket Summit

Ticket Summit is ranked among the Top 25 Fast-Growth Shows by EXPO Magazine and is the leading conference and trade show for ticketing professionals. This event attracts hundreds of global business leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainment experts in the ticket community. Past attendees and sponsors include: Billboard, Blue Man Group, Broadway.com, Devils Arena Entertainment, eBay, Facebook, Forbes, Goldman Sachs, Google, Harlem Globetrotters, Live Nation, Madison Square Garden, MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, PayPal, Broadway's hit show Rock of Ages, StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Yahoo!, among others. Previous keynote speakers include baseball legend Joe Torre and Shark Tank's Daymond John. For information, visit www.TicketSummit.org.

About DTI Management

Established in 2012 and based in Alexandria, Virginia, DTI Management (www.dtimanagement.com) streamlines the distribution of live event tickets through the secondary market, and provides a more controlled and profitable selling environment. At the heart of DTI's business is its proprietary software platform, which efficiently manages the full life cycle of ticket distribution, from listing to sale to fulfillment. This unique technology solution enables DTI's ticket broker-clients to reduce their overhead costs, and provides them with enhanced logistics, real-time data analytics, dynamic pricing, revenue sharing and enhanced marketing strategies. DTI was recently recognized by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 Fastest Growing Businesses in 2016.

About TicketNetwork

TicketNetwork is a leading online ticket exchange for events and innovative technology solutions provider for both ticket buyers and sellers. With a comprehensive selection of more than $5 billion in real-time ticket inventory, TicketNetwork's extensive ticket marketplace provides much sought-after tickets to concert, sporting, and theater events worldwide. The company's signature retail website www.TicketNetwork.com is both Payment Card Industry (PCI) and EVSSL-certified and offers a 125% guarantee to all its customers, making it the leading secure site for tickets in the secondary market.

