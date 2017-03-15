News By Tag
DTI Management Partners with TicketNetwork to Present Ticket Summit 2017
The premier conference and trade show for the live event ticketing industry July 11 to 13 at The Venetian in Las Vegas
The conference will bring together over 800 attendees from all areas of the live event ticketing industry, from ticket brokers and entrepreneurs who are just getting started in the ticket business to seasoned veterans and industry leaders with years of experience and a vast network of contacts. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend panel sessions about the ticketing industry, network with other ticketing professionals and have a better understanding of how to grow their business. In addition, this year's event will feature an exciting series of practical workshops for entrepreneurs, where experts will provide advice on "nuts and bolts" issues such as finance, insurance and legal considerations.
TicketNetwork has been presenting the Ticket Summit conference annually since 2006, and is a leading online ticket exchange for events and an innovative technology solutions provider for both ticket buyers and sellers. With a comprehensive selection of more than $5 billion in ticket inventory, TicketNetwork's extensive ticket marketplace provides much sought-after tickets to concert, sporting, and theater events worldwide.
"We are pleased to welcome back DTI to Ticket Summit, but this time as a partner," says Don Vaccaro, CEO of TicketNetwork. "Curtis Cheng and his team were a pleasure to work with at last year's Ticket Summit when they were a co-sponsor and were a key asset in strengthening our attendees' connection to the ticketing industry. I am looking forward to collaborating with DTI in making this year's Ticket Summit the best one to date."
DTI Management is a full-service inventory management solution for ticket brokers. Through its proprietary software platform, a strong suite of services (including inventory management, distribution and fulfillment logistics) and its unique ticket partnership model, DTI helps ticket brokers and intellectual property owners (sports teams, music artists, event producers, promoters, venues) maximize their profits on live event ticketing.
"DTI is thrilled to co-present this year's Ticket Summit alongside TicketNetwork,"
Past keynote speakers at Ticket Summit include Marcus Lemonis (host of CNBC's hit show The Profit), legendary baseball manager and Hall of FamerJoe Torre and Shark Tank's Daymond John. Previous panelists include representatives of Arizona Coyotes, eBay, Facebook, Forbes, Google, Live Nation, Madison Square Garden, Ticketmaster and Yahoo! in addition to representatives of DTI and TicketNetwork.
For more information and to register for Ticket Summit 2017, visit www.TicketSummit.org. Limited sponsorships and exhibitor opportunities are still available. For more information about sponsoring or exhibiting at the conference, email info@ticketsummit.org.
About Ticket Summit
Ticket Summit is ranked among the Top 25 Fast-Growth Shows by EXPO Magazine and is the leading conference and trade show for ticketing professionals. This event attracts hundreds of global business leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainment experts in the ticket community. Past attendees and sponsors include: Billboard, Blue Man Group, Broadway.com, Devils Arena Entertainment, eBay, Facebook, Forbes, Goldman Sachs, Google, Harlem Globetrotters, Live Nation, Madison Square Garden, MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, PayPal, Broadway's hit show Rock of Ages, StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Yahoo!, among others. Previous keynote speakers include baseball legend Joe Torre and Shark Tank's Daymond John. For information, visit www.TicketSummit.org.
About DTI Management
Established in 2012 and based in Alexandria, Virginia, DTI Management (www.dtimanagement.com)
About TicketNetwork
TicketNetwork is a leading online ticket exchange for events and innovative technology solutions provider for both ticket buyers and sellers. With a comprehensive selection of more than $5 billion in real-time ticket inventory, TicketNetwork's extensive ticket marketplace provides much sought-after tickets to concert, sporting, and theater events worldwide. The company's signature retail website www.TicketNetwork.com is both Payment Card Industry (PCI) and EVSSL-certified and offers a 125% guarantee to all its customers, making it the leading secure site for tickets in the secondary market.
