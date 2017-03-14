 
Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

ScoreTrip Celebrates Travel App Launch Delivering up to 80% Savings on Flights With Just One Click

ScoreTrip, a free travel app, may be the next big thing in the travel industry. Fueled by a unique algorithm, it offers users a one-click solution to finding dirt-cheap flights and discovering awesome destinations from their airport.
 
 
ScoreTrip works for all airports in the world.
NEW YORK - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Many people can attest to the fact that finding a cheap flight can be a long and complicated headache, often with less than remarkable results. Fortunately, the recently launched iOS app ScoreTrip is answering the call, in an innovative way sure to make many airlines nervous. ScoreTrip allows users to find incredibly cheap flights with just one click, with some flights as cheap as 80% OFF. The free app uses a unique algorithm and has opened up the best deals to all users and not just flight gurus and other insiders. With no surprise, ScoreTrip is off to a very quick start with more downloads happening every day, so much to the point they've already seen their services crash twice from the influx of new users.

"You can find incredible deals every day and no longer are they exclusive to secret flying communities or travel experts," commented Vilius Komskis, founder of ScoreTrip. "With one click you can find the cheapest flights out of your airport. It's an exciting way to save money and be spontaneous."

According to the company, in an effort to help their users go on the perfect trip or vacation, ScoreTrip has some very useful filters to help find the ideal flight. Highlights include: a budget filter, to keep the price tag right; a warmth filter for those have a weather preference they'd like to see or avoid; a cost of stay filter, to help plan out the budget for the whole experience; and a safety filter, for those who want their trip to be as safe as possible.

It's very likely ScoreTrip will be a "disruptive" influence in the airline world as cheaper flights become much simpler to find for users, something most travelers are likely to agree is a great thing.

Early feedback from ScoreTrip users has been overwhelmingly positive.

J.C., from New York, recently said in a five-star review, "Just booked a round-trip flight NYC to Paris for $220. I can't believe how many crazy deals are on this app every day. I'll definitely be traveling more often!"

For more information be sure to visit http://www.scoretrip.com.

