ScoreTrip Celebrates Travel App Launch Delivering up to 80% Savings on Flights With Just One Click
ScoreTrip, a free travel app, may be the next big thing in the travel industry. Fueled by a unique algorithm, it offers users a one-click solution to finding dirt-cheap flights and discovering awesome destinations from their airport.
"You can find incredible deals every day and no longer are they exclusive to secret flying communities or travel experts," commented Vilius Komskis, founder of ScoreTrip. "With one click you can find the cheapest flights out of your airport. It's an exciting way to save money and be spontaneous."
According to the company, in an effort to help their users go on the perfect trip or vacation, ScoreTrip has some very useful filters to help find the ideal flight. Highlights include: a budget filter, to keep the price tag right; a warmth filter for those have a weather preference they'd like to see or avoid; a cost of stay filter, to help plan out the budget for the whole experience; and a safety filter, for those who want their trip to be as safe as possible.
It's very likely ScoreTrip will be a "disruptive"
Early feedback from ScoreTrip users has been overwhelmingly positive.
J.C., from New York, recently said in a five-star review, "Just booked a round-trip flight NYC to Paris for $220. I can't believe how many crazy deals are on this app every day. I'll definitely be traveling more often!"
For more information be sure to visit http://www.scoretrip.com.
