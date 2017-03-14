News By Tag
Now Available from Down & Out Books: BAD BOY BOOGIE by Thomas Pluck
"Tommy is a very talented young novelist," said Eric Campbell, Publisher of Down & Out Books, "and I was thrilled to work with him in publishing this tautly-written crime thriller. I look forward to seeing more books in this series featuring his terrific lead character."
About BAD BOY BOOGIE …
When Jay Desmarteaux steps out of from prison after serving twenty-five years for murdering a vicious school bully, he tries to follow his convict mentor's advice: the best revenge is living well.
But questions gnaw at his gut: Where have his folks disappeared to? Why do old friends want him gone? And who wants him dead?
Teaming with his high school sweetheart turned legal Valkyrie, a hulking body shop bodybuilder, and a razor-wielding gentleman's club house mother, Jay will unravel a tangle of deception all the way back to the bayous where he was born. With an iron-fisted police chief on his tail and a ruthless mob captain at his throat, he'll need his wits, his fists, and his father's trusty Vietnam war hatchet to hack his way through a toxic jungle of New Jersey corruption that makes the gator-filled swamps of home feel like the shallow end of the kiddie pool.
Praise for BAD BOY BOOGIE …
"Thomas Pluck has launched himself into the rare category of…must read novels…must re-read…must tell all and sundry about. It is that fine, that compelling. Just tremendous."
"Thomas Pluck's Bad Boy Boogie is a vivid dose of New Jersey noir with heart, soul and muscle." —Wallace Stroby, author of the Crissa Stone series.
"My first Thomas Pluck novel won't be my last. Bad Boy Boogie is a superb, taut, little thriller that hits all the right notes and sustains its central conceits to the very last page." —Adrian McKinty, author of the Sean Duffy trilogies.
"Tough, tight, and taut, Bad Boy Boogie is a standout. Thomas Pluck is a writer who knows his dark territory inside and out. A damn fine read from start to finish." —Hilary Davidson, bestselling author of The Damage Done, The Next One to Fall and Evil in All Its Disguises.
"Beautiful bad-assery. Full of lyrical longing for a youth unfulfilled and the brutal truth of an adulthood gone dangerously wrong. Brilliant. Thomas Pluck may well be the bastard love child of James Lee Burke and Richard Stark." —Josh Stallings, author of Anthony and Lefty Award-nominated Young Americans, and the Mo McGuire series.
"Thomas Pluck is a crime writer to watch. Steeped in the genre's grand tradition but with heart and bravado all his own, his writing is lean, smart and irresistibly compelling."
"Thomas Pluck's writing is high performance. He doesn't waste a sentence, a word, or an idea propelling his story forward in a way that drives like he's behind the wheel of a precision car built by Eddie Bunker and tricked out by Andrew Vachss. Pluck juxtaposes Jay Desmarteaux's past and present in a way that gives this tough guy protagonist the kind of real flesh and bone—and most of all heart and intention—that other writers can only aspire to." —Bracken MacLeod, author of Stranded and Mountain Home.
Meet the Author …
Thomas Pluck has slung hash, worked on the docks, and even swept the Guggenheim museum—though not as part of a clever heist. He hails from Nutley, New Jersey, also home to criminal masterminds Martha Stewart and Richard Blake, but he has so far evaded capture. When not writing, he trains in Kachin Bando mixed martial arts and powerlifting. He resides in the Garden State with his sassy Louisiana wife and their two cats.
About Down & Out Books …
Founded in 2011, Down & Out Books (DownAndOutBooks.com) is an independent publisher of award-winning literary and crime fiction based in Tampa, Florida. For more information about the book, or to request an interview with the author, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com.
