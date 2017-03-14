Notion Press presents "Campus Calling" by Rohan Potdar

Contact

-- Ask people around you about the most cherished phase of their life and you'll hear a majority of them talk about their college life. College, a place where you learn more about life in the campus than in the classroom, is easily the place most of us would love to travel back again. If this very thought makes you nostalgic about your college days, here's a book that you should pick up this season. Titled Campus Calling, the book is penned by Rohan Potdar and is published by Notion Press. It is now available to readers all over the world.The book is set inside a medical college and its campus and is woven around the lives of aspiring doctors and their intervening roads. Despite bringing in all the aspects of fun, frolic, and enthusiasm of college days, the author has also driven home a very important message that would connect directly with readers. The book revolves around the lives of Pratham, a rich kid, who does not have any drive or enthusiasm in life but has the favors of luck; Hrehaan, an exceptionally talented kid, but lacks persona and charm due to a childhood illness; Sanjay, the typical scholar, who puts in all the efforts in his academics to become the doctor he always aspired to be; and Mariyam, a girl who has the deadly combination of beauty and brains.The book is about the journey of the distinct kids in a medical college and shows how people need several attributes in life to become successful and not just one trait. Besides, the book also takes readers through the life of the characters as they encounter their first love, friendship, first heartbreak, betrayal, and sacrifice. Come take a trip down your memory lane with Campus Calling.Rohan potdar is a renowned obstetrician and gynecologist working near Pune, Maharashtra. He worked as a librarian at the age of 12 and read all the books in that library. He discovered his writing genes while working in the library. Then he completed his MBBS from V M medical college, Solapur, and completed his post-graduation from Mumbai. He is relentlessly working in this field for the last 9 years. He is a die-hard fan of Bollywood movies and cricket. He is a fun-loving guy and it reflects in his writing. Inspiration of "Campus Calling" came to his mind when he met his college friends after 8 years at reunion, where they all had a blast recalling campus days.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Incubation Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.