Toscana Isles in North Venice sells 65 homes in first year

 
 
ESTERO, Fla. - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Since opening its models for public viewing a year ago, Toscana Isles has welcomed 65 resident households to the North Venice community. Neighbors are taking advantage of socialization and recreation at a beautiful new amenity center, kayaking on the community's scenic lakes, and exploring the cultural opportunities, dining, shopping and entertainment of Venice and Sarasota. D.R. Horton's Southwest Florida division has recently added two new floor plans for buyers who desire a vacation home or a smaller home that "lives large" for great value, starting at $284,990.

The Tuscan-inspired clubhouse, which opened in January, serves as the hub of community life and is now open for tours to prospective homebuyers. An elegantly appointed amenity center features a stunning infinity-edge pool overlooking an expansive 90-acre lake, a grand gathering room offering ample space for large get-togethers and community events, a billiards room with widescreen televisions for casual relaxation, a state-of-the-art fitness center with Cybex equipment and a group exercise/yoga studio, a kayak launch, lighted tennis courts and a tot lot.

Toscana Isles offers 11 distinct floor plans, and public tours of two professionally decorated models are available seven days a week. The two new homes that were recently unveiled are the Avon and Clifton home plans, offering 1,641 and 1,861 square feet of living space, respectively, and two bedrooms, two baths, a two-car garage, and a modern, open floor plan at a great value. Many homesites offer prime waterfront views.

Toscana Isles is only a 20-minute drive from downtown Sarasota. Ideal for commuters, the community is located just one mile east of the I-75 Laurel Road exit on Knight's Trail. The white, sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico are minutes away, as is charming downtown Venice. Southwest Florida's year-round sunshine and warm winters have always been a top draw for celebrities, vacationing families and anyone looking to catch a break from the winter doldrums.

To schedule a tour of Toscana Isles, call sales agents Joe Correll at (941) 256-5674 (tel:(941)%20256-5674) or Holly Stockell at (941) 320-6873 (tel:(941)%20320-6873). For more information, visit www.drhorton.com/swfla.

Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 78 markets in 26 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume for 15 consecutive years. For over 35 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features, and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 35 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at www.drhorton.com/swfla. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability, and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder. Florida Registered Building Contractor License # CBC1259453
Source:D.R. Horton Southwest Florida
