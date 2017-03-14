News By Tag
A wide range of lash adhesive specifically formulated for semi-permanent eyelash extensions
Our lash adhesives are divided into 3 main categories depending on their characteristics:
- Strong lash adhesive has strong fumes, quick drying time and the longest bonding power up to 8 weeks using the right technique making it the perfect choice for experienced eyelash technician. The glues have black/grey colour and stay invisible after the application. Recommended for professional use only. Glues with high fumes and strong bonding power include the most popular and bestselling glues: QBS Ultra Plus glue, Blink Ultra Plus glue, Blink Ultra X glue, Premium Ultra Plus glue, SKY S and Sky S+ Type glue, Blink DIU glue for 3D and volume lashes.
- Lash adhesives with moderate fumes are causing less irritation and have the long bonding period at the same time making the favourite choice for many eyelash technicians. This tupe of adhesives is recommended for professional use only. Glues with moderate fumes and strong bonding power include Blink Ultra Bonding glue, Blink Ulbon glue, Blink Fina glue, Blink Ez glue, Premium HS-11 glue, Premium Elite 3D glue designed for 3D and volume lashes.
- Sensitive lash adhesive has minimum to no fumes and is perfect for clients with sensitive eyes as it causes no irritation. Glues for sensitive eyes with minimum or no fumes include Blink Advanced glue, Premium AD+ glue, Premium A-type glue (beginners glue).
For more information, please, visit our web-site https://www.qualitybeautystore.com/
