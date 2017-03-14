News By Tag
Ideal Blinds Now Offering New Collection of Designer Window Blinds in Hull
Window blinds are the most essential house hold accessories. They not only enhance home interiors, but also provide complete control over the density of the sun light entering into the room.
Idealblinds.co.uk is one of the leading dealers of the window blinds in Hull. They offer the widest collection of window blinds in Hull at an affordable price. Their selection of window blinds include roman blinds, vertical blinds, conservatory blinds, wooden blinds and roll up blinds. All the blinds provided by the Ideal Blinds are made with highest quality fabric under the moderate environment conditions.
Lifetime Warranty
IdealBlinds.co.uk offer life time warranty to their blinds. The warranty covers complete replacement of the product free of cost because of a malfunction caused by factory defect. The warranty does not cover repairs and defects caused by abuse, wear & tear, or poor maintenance. In case the product blind colors don't is discontinued, the company will replace the product with the similar product.
Words from the Ideal Blinds spokesperson
"We at Ideal Blinds, are delighted to bring the versatile collection of window blinds in Hull for 2017. We are now offering many more new designs and shades. Moreover, you can also have your own choice with our custom design service."
For more information visit: http://idealblinds.co.uk/
About Ideal Blinds Limited:
Ideal Blinds Limited is an online store offering a wide a range of window blind products both for commercial and residential use. The company offers Roller Blinds, Velaux Blinds , Roman blinds in Hull& Yorkshire and other surroundings.
Contact
Ideal Blinds
***@idealblinds.co.uk
