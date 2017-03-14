News By Tag
Seven Figure Value Dot Coms Released To Auction
A number of high-value dot-coms which have been off-the-market for decades have just been released to auction on Afternic.com by one of the world's leading interactive 3D digital content production agencies.
These single-digit length (from 5/five to 9/nine letters in domain name length) .coms cover popular consumer electronics via Internet (http://www.e-
Domain names beginning with e- ("electronic")
Despite many of these domains having a seven figure net worth, they are being offered in the high five figure to six figure price range, making them affordable for digital content production businesses or top level domain investors to purchase. These domains represent around 10% of the domains currently in production at the agency, and were secured for projects which have been put on the backburner to focus on client work, as well as other higher-profile i3D projects for the exploding iTV Set, SmartWatches, and interactive eBooks market segments
Domain names which connote virtualized (3D or i3D, and VR or AR) user experiences, such as e-Gym.com and e-Pinball.com, and iTV user experiences, are often typed directly into the browser by the end-users in an attempt to find leading-edge e- (virtual) and iTV content experiences by the end-user. It is important to note that there are billions of iTV Sets and people continue to switch their electronic highway and game playing activities from their 5 inch smartphones onto their 55 inch (and often 65 to 75 inch) iTV sets. Whereas most people have one phone and tablet, they have iTV Sets in every bedroom, the family room, living room, home office and even in the kitchen.
For more information on these domains and others listed contact Afternic.com.
