Ecovia Renewables, Inc. Awarded NSF Grant to Develop High Performance Superabsorbent Biopolymers
Ecovia Renewables, Inc. has been awarded a Phase II SBIR grant from the National Science Foundation to develop eco-friendly, superabsorbent biopolymers for hygiene applications.
"This award allows us to continue our mission to develop eco-friendly, biobased solutions for the personal care industry," said Dr. Jeremy Minty, President of Ecovia Renewables. "BioGel materials can be incorporated into hygiene products like baby diapers without compromising quality and performance."
Super absorbent polymers, known as SAPs, are used in a variety of applications and are primarily composed of petrochemical-
In addition to cost savings from the EcoSynth™ platform, BioGel™ biopolymers offer distinct performance advantages over competing biodegradable co-polymers like starch grafts, including higher absorbency under load, greater free swell, and faster lock-up. This translates to a lighter, less-leaky, more functional baby diaper. They also have the ability to be customized to the specific product requirements of manufacturing partners.
About Ecovia Renewables, Inc.:
Ecovia Renewables is a privately-held renewable chemicals company focused on the research and development of high-performing biobased materials and fuels. It was founded in 2014 by Dr. Jeremy Minty and Dr. Nina Lin to commercialize their EcoSynth™ platform, spun out from their research at the Dept. of Chemical Engineering at the University of Michigan. More information about Ecovia Renewables is available on the company website at http://www.ecoviarenewables.com or can be requested by contacting Dr. Jeremy Minty, President, at jeremy.minty(
About the National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs:
The National Science Foundation awards nearly $190 million annually to startups and small businesses through the Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. The non-dilutive grants support research and development across almost all areas of science and technology helping companies de-risk technology for commercial success. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $7 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering. To learn more about the NSF SBIR/STTR program, visit: www.nsf.gov/
