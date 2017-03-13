 
Industry News





Improving brands using Online Marketing channels

Helping brands and businesses to expand their business and brand reach among prospect customers.
 
MUMBAI, India - March 19, 2017 - PRLog -- UniteDigitalMedia.com, the leading Online Marketing company today announced it would be expanding to USA and Europe. The

company UDM, which prides itself on creating unique one-of-a-kind online strategies for brands and businesses, will expand our its businesses to give quality services to its customers around the world.

"We are thrilled to expand our online marketing services around the world", says owner and CEO of Unite Digital Media, Waqar Shaikh. "Our passion and dedication to making unique strategies is already well known. It's an honor to be able to increase our business in Europe and USA."

Unite Digital Media has been helping with its clients by applying unique strategies since 2011. The company revealed that they are using external tools to give additional analytics and support to its customers.

Waqar Shaikh, CEO of UDM had this to say, "We are delighted with our expansion in USA and Europe and look forward to introducing our online marketing services to the

people around the world. There is a uniqueness in our online marketing strategy that we feel will result in a profitable relationship for both our company and our clients."

To learn more about the merger, expansion plans, or to start online marketing with us, contact Waqar Shaikh at +91-808073930 or email, waqar@unitedigitalmedia.com, or visit the website at www.unitedigitalmedia.com.

Media Contact
Unite Digital Media
+918080773930
***@unitedigitalmedia.com
Source:
Email:***@unitedigitalmedia.com
Tags:Online Marketing, Digital Marketing, Social Media
Industry:Marketing
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Companies
