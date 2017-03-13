News By Tag
Linux Hosting vs Windows Hosting
Web Hosting is an activity or service that makes your website available to be viewed by others on the Internet. In other words we can say that if you want to broadcast your website or webpage on Internet and want that your website or webpage......
Most Web hosting service providers provide two types of web hosting:
Linux Web Hosting
Windows Web Hosting
Linux Web Hosting: Linux web hosting refers to shared hosting, the most popular hosting service in the industry. Shared Hosting is a type of hosting in which you and other website owners shared one server. This includes sharing of physical server and the software applications within the server. In fact most of the websites or web pages are now hosted using Linux web hosting due to its affordable flexibility and price.
Linux Hosting is compatible with MySQL and PHP which support scripts such as Zen Cart, WordPress and PHPBB. Linux Web Hosting allows for running script written in Perl, PHP, Python and other Unix- originated language. It usually supports PostgreSQL databases.
Windows Web Hosting: Windows web hosting includes the easy to use and flexible parallels plesk control panel as well as FTP accounts, unlimited subdomains and email addresses. Additional unlimited features include Microsoft SQL, MySQL and Access Databases. All Windows web hosting plans also include over 4000 free website templates, free website building tools, one click installs of many popular scripts, and many additional features.
Windows web hosting uses Windows as the servers operating system and provide Windows specific technologies such as .NET, Microsoft SQL server (MSSQL), ASP and Microsoft Access. Windows web hosting allows for running ASP scripts and using .NET and other Microsoft technologies. It supports Access Database and Microsoft SQL server.
Comparison:
These two types of web hosting provide the same level of proficiency. So the type of hosting service you select greatly depends on what kind of technologies your website needs. For Example: If you like to start a blog with WordPress, or set up an online forum using phpBB, then Linux Hosting will be excellent choice for you. On the other hand if you website needs specific Microsoft technologies such as MSSQL, you are required to use Windows hosting.
If your website does not require any scripting support, you should select Linux web hosting because they are more economical. On the other hand if your website requires database support and scripting you should select the platform that supports the technologies you use.
Both Linux web hosting and Windows web hosting differ in ease of use, stability, cost and versatility. Windows web hosting costs more than Linux web hosting. Because Linux web hosting is a free open source system so web hosting providers do not pay licensing fees for using Linux web hosting.
